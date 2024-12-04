Agoda and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism Announce Strategic Partnership with Aim to Boost Tourism from Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda, through its strategic partnerships arm Rocket Travel by Agoda, has announced a new partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), highlighting a mutual goal to drive inbound travel and promote longer stays in the Emirate. This marks the first collaboration of its kind between DCT Abu Dhabi and a digital travel platform.

This innovative partnership enables DCT Abu Dhabi to generate demand through advertising solutions, while Agoda simultaneously increases demand by augmenting supply through its hotel network. Agoda’s supply team will work closely with hotels in Abu Dhabi to offer the best possible rates to travelers during the campaign period. DCT Abu Dhabi will utilize Agoda Media Solutions to target active travelers with an engaging marketing campaign that will run both on and off Agoda’s channels, thereby maximizing outreach in the interest of increasing tourism to the region.

In this year-long campaign, DCT Abu Dhabi will use Agoda’s online presence to support a range of marketing efforts, including onsite banners and social media amplification, as well as additional discounts for bookings into Abu Dhabi.

“We are thrilled to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi on this campaign,” said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda. “Rocket Travel by Agoda aims to collaborate with partners to create strategies to achieve their business goals through travel. This partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi will allow us to harness the power of Agoda in support of this important initiative to increase tourism to the region from Asia.

“Partnering with Rocket Travel by Agoda helps us tap into the Agoda’s influence, one of the most recognized travel platforms in key Asian markets and beyond,” remarked Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Rocket Travel by Agoda’s industry insights and Agoda’s strong Asian traveler base align perfectly with our vision to position Abu Dhabi as a top travel destination. This collaboration is a strategic move to enhance our tourism outreach and bring more visitors to the Emirate.”

Tarik Fadil, Vice President of Supply at Agoda said, “With this first of a kind collaboration for Agoda in UAE, we are excited to support the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi in its goal of introducing the best of cultural, historical, and natural wonders to a global audience and boost tourist visits to the Emirate.”

Building on this collaboration, Agoda Media Solutions, a part of Rocket Travel by Agoda offers data-driven insights, marketing expertise, and advertising solutions to serve the marketing needs of brands, agencies, hotels, and destination marketing organizations. Through Agoda Media Solutions’ advertising services, brands like DCT Abu Dhabi can access Agoda’s customer base through targeted marketing campaigns including display advertising, email marketing, in-app messaging and more.

