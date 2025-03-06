Amazon has Revlon’s ‘miracle worker’ blow-dryer brush for $36 — almost 50% off

There’s just something about leaving the salon with a fresh new blowout that can turn your entire week around, right? Unfortunately, constantly getting blowouts can take a big chunk out of your wallet. Good news: You can get a salon-worthy blowout at home for way less. Amazon has slashed the price on the No. 1 bestselling Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus blow-dryer brush by nearly 50%, bringing it down to just $36. In the words of one five-star reviewer (out of over 400,000), “Bruh…get it.”

Amazon Designed for all hair types, the fan-favorite brush comes with three heat and speed settings that support a variety of different styles. $36 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

An at-home blowout is always cheaper than consistently going to a salon, but some top-rated blowout brushes and styling tools can set you back $500 (lookin’ at you, lovely but pricey Dyson Airwrap). So, yeah, a one-time purchase of $36 is more than ideal. Plus, scoring 50% off anything is always thrilling.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Here’s what makes this quick-drying Revlon brush stand above the rest: The clever gadget uses ionic technology to help tame frizz for smooth, shiny locks. Meanwhile, the rounded shape and tufted bristles add body, volume and overall life to your hair, making it look fuller than normal. No more putting blood, sweat and tears into using a round brush and blow dryer at the same time.

A salon-worthy blowout without leaving your home? A dream. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Even though it seems like some magical, mystical tool that’s too good to be true, the Revlon One Step Volumizer has plenty of reviews to back it up. Over 400,000 shoppers(!!!) have given it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“I’ve only had this hairdryer/styler for a short time, but it is a game-changer,” shared this frizzy-haired fan who dubbed the Revlon a “miracle worker.” They continued by writing: “I am a senior citizen with arthritic hands and could never deal with a hairbrush and a blow dryer at the same time … Hello! Professional results! Fast drying, easy to use, smooth, styled, shiny hair. I kept waiting for it to frizz. I could not believe how simple using the brush was.”

A second shopper wrote: “Works great! Cut drying time in half. I have very curly, long hair and this dries [it] quick and straight. I’ve bought them for every friend I have!”

“This is la crème de la crème,” raved another content customer. “Get it and you won’t be disappointed. I have frizzy, curly, thick and unmanageable hair like you can’t believe. Nothing ever worked: products, blowout or even the salon hair care. This brush works like magic and every time I use it people think I went to the salon to have my hair done. And it lasts till the next shampoo. Fifteen minutes max and you are good to go.”

Cons 👎

One five-star reviewer flagged the noise. “I wish I had bought this sooner,” they wrote. “It is easy to use and my hair has more body. The only downside is it is loud on the cool setting, but so worth it.”

“The only downside [is] it does get quite warm, so a heat protectant spray should be used,” cautioned this savvy shopper. “I wish it had a cool button you could hit for just a shot of coolness vs. a cool setting where it just runs on cool continuously until you change it. I found the medium setting to be a little less hot than the high. Overall I would recommend.”

Amazon Never struggle with a round brush and standard hair dryer again when you use this 2-in-1 styling hero. $36 at Amazon

And as for that heat protectant, why not amp up the shine and frizz control with this popular hair helper?

Amazon “Though it also works as a heat protectant, Dream Coat’s claim to fame is as a potent anti-frizz treatment that, when used correctly, penetrates the cuticle layer of the hair, creating a long-lasting smoothing effect,” says Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini in her full Color Wow Dream Coat review. “The formula is meant to act as a kind of glossy shield over each of your hair’s strands, rendering them essentially humidity-proof.” $28 at Amazon

