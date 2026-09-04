Americans headed for high-risk nation urged to prepare wills, leave DNA samples ahead of time

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Americans who may be planning a trip to Libya are being urged to reconsider those plans, as the U.S. State Department has issued its strongest possible travel warning.

The department recently updated Libya’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, warning Americans not to visit the country for any reason due to crime, terrorism, health concerns, unrest, kidnapping and landmines. The overall advisory level did not change.

“Do not travel to Libya for any reason,” the advisory states.

AMERICANS WARNED OF KIDNAPPING, EXTORTION AS VIOLENT CRIME GRIPS PARTS OF TOURIST SPOT

The State Department warns that clashes between armed groups and government-aligned forces can break out at any time — while weapons are widespread throughout the country.

“Prepare a will and end-of-life instructions,” the advisory states. Travelers are also advised to designate insurance beneficiaries or draft a power of attorney.

Criminal organizations are known to be involved in drug and human trafficking and other smuggling activity, while targeted kidnappings and assassinations are common, according to the advisory.

“Kidnapping is widespread, and victims have included U.S. citizens,” officials warn.

Americans could also have limited options for help in an emergency.

The State Department recommends having a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government assistance.

“There is currently no U.S. Embassy in Libya,” the advisory states.

It added that the U.S. government cannot provide emergency services to Americans in the country because of the security risks.

The State Department also warns that terrorist attacks could occur with little or no warning, while demonstrations can turn violent and disrupt transportation and other essential services.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance pose another danger throughout the North African country, with officials warning that their locations are often unmarked or difficult to recognize.

Travelers are advised to avoid roadside ditches, shoulders and unmarked trails and never touch anything that could be unexploded munitions.

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For Americans who decide to travel to Libya despite the warning, the State Department recommends having a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government assistance.

Officials also advise travelers to share important documents and login information with loved ones, develop a communication plan and consider hiring a professional security organization.

The State Department further recommends establishing a “proof of life protocol” with loved ones in case a traveler is taken hostage.

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“Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them for identification purposes,” the advisory states.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for further details.

The warning comes as U.S. officials continue issuing travel and security advisories for destinations around the world.

Fox News Digital recently reported that Americans who are planning to travel to Israel are urged to reconsider their plans due to terrorism and unrest, with certain areas carrying the highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning.

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Those areas include locations near the Gaza Strip, the Israel-Egypt border and parts of northern Israel due to armed conflict.

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