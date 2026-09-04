From Bangkok to the World, the LISA × MINISO Global Pop-Up is Calling!

BANGKOK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On August 25, MINISO officially announced the launch of the first-ever LISA × MINISO Global Pop-Up, alongside the debut of the new LISA × MINISO collection featuring more than 70 products inspired by LISA’s signature aesthetic. Starting in Thailand, the tour will travel across key markets in Asia, the U.S. and Mexico, bringing fans exclusive merchandise and immersive themed spaces that deliver an unforgettable IP experience.



LISA × MINISO Global Pop-Up

Inspired by LISA, Designed for Fans Worldwide

As one of the world’s most influential artists, LISA has become a global icon through her impact across music, fashion, and popular culture. With a highly engaged fan base, LISA continues to shape global trends and inspire young consumers worldwide.

The global LISA × MINISO collection features more than 70 trend-setting items across categories including bags, apparel, blind boxes and lifestyle accessories. It also includes the YOYO × LISA Collection Vinyl Plush Surprise Box series, featuring MINISO’s own artist IP, YOYO. Inspired by LISA’s distinctive style and global appeal, the collection is fashion-forward yet functional, showcasing a signature blend of cuteness, style and sophistication. In addition to the global product lineup, exclusive regional items and limited-edition releases will be introduced, delivering unique surprises for fans and collectors.



LISA × MINISO Collection



YOYO and LISA Collection Vinyl Plush Suprise Box

Beginning in Bangkok, Bringing the Experience to Fans Across Asia and North America

The tour kicked off with the opening of the official LISA × MINISO pop-up store at ICONSIAM in Bangkok, one of Thailand’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, from September 1 to September 24. As the first stop of the global tour, the launch will transform ICONSIAM into an unmissable destination for fans, bringing the world of LISA × MINISO to life through immersive experiences and large-scale visual takeovers across more than 250 screens throughout the mall, alongside four multi-story banners suspended in the central atrium that extending the collaboration’s visual presence across the space.

The opening drew enthusiastic crowds and strong fan participation, with fans coming together to celebrate LISA and immerse themselves in the world of the collaboration, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the venue and marking a memorable start to the global tour.



Products Inspired by LISA’s Signature style at the Pop-up



Multi-story LISA Campaign Banners Suspended in ICONSIAM’s Central Atrium

From September 11 to October 5, the tour will then arrive in Japan at Omotesando Hills in Tokyo. In addition to the pop-up experience, the Japan stop will be amplified through a citywide campaign spanning Tokyo’s key fashion and commercial districts, including branding across the Yamanote Line, premium outdoor placements and extensive visibility throughout Omotesando Hills, further extending the collaboration’s visibility across one of Asia’s most influential fashion capitals.

The global tour is set to continue in China, kicking off on September 12 with three flagship pop-up experiences in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, alongside the debut of the collaboration at selected MINISO SPACE stores. Located in some of the country’s most iconic commercial and financial districts, the pop-ups offer consumers immersive product showcases, themed installations, and interactive fan activities, creating opportunities for fans to connect, interact and celebrate their shared passion for LISA through a blend of products, experiences and community-driven activities.

From October 21 to November 1, the experience will travel to Senayan City Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Building on LISA’s strong connection with consumers across Southeast Asia, the Jakarta stop will further expand the tour’s regional reach and bring unique fan experiences to local audiences.

In November, the LISA × MINISO collaboration will arrive in the United States starting November 6, bringing the experience to Fashion Show Las Vegas, Irvine Spectrum Center and The Shops at Santa Anita in Los Angeles. Expansion to Mexico is also coming soon. Through curated displays, experiential installations, and interactive activations, fans across the region will have the opportunity to engage with the collaboration in new and memorable ways.

Expanding the Boundaries of Global IP Operations Through More Immersive Experiences

The LISA × MINISO Global Pop-Up Tour highlights MINISO’s continued evolution from an IP licensing partner to a global IP operation platform. By integrating exclusive merchandise, immersive experiences, and localized fan engagement activities, MINISO delivers a consistent yet locally relevant experience across markets. The collaboration reflects MINISO’s ability to bring globally recognized IPs to life through products, experiences, and community-driven interactions at scale, creating a celebration that connects fans across markets.

Looking ahead, MINISO will continue to leverage its position as a leading global IP operation platform, partnering with world-renowned IPs to deliver innovative products, immersive experiences, and cross-market activations that help consumers connect with what they love, express their individuality, and share moments of joy.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand.

About LISA

LISA is a rapper, singer, dancer and actor best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has made a name for herself as a solo artist. LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 105 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

In 2024, LISA launched her own management company, LLOUD CO., in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries. In partnership with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, LISA released her solo debut album, Alter Ego last February which included breakout tracks, “Rockstar,” “New Woman” with Rosalia, “Born Again” with Doja Cat and Raye and more. The album debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart and also debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

Live, LISA made her solo festival debut at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City and since has delivered showstopping performances at the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, The MTV VMAs, The Academy Awards and many more global stages. LISA also made her solo Coachella debut in 2025 to one of the largest crowds the Sahara tent has ever seen and made a surprise appearance during Anyma’s set at Coachella 2026.

Up next, LISA will release more new solo music with her single “SaWaDiKa” and upcoming PRESS PLAY EP out October 23rd and will be premiering her documentary ‘Always Lalisa’ at the Toronto International Film Festival this month. She will continue the fall by performing four sold-out nights this November as she makes history as the first K-Pop act to announce a Las Vegas Residency with her show ‘VIVA LA LISA,’ at Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. Earlier this summer, LISA performed at the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles alongside Anitta and Rema to debut their song “Goals” off the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. LISA has graced the covers of Vanity Fair, ELLE, V Magazine and many more. She continues to be a Louis Vuitton House Ambassador and the face of Bulgari. Outside of music, LISA made her acting debut as “Mook” in the Emmy-nominated season 3 of HBO’s hit series, The White Lotus. She is currently embarking on her first major film role in TYGO, a new chapter of the Extraction universe.

Source