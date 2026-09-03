MUNBYN Partners with Michaels to Bring Creative-Focused Smart Printing Solutions to U.S. Crafters Nationwide

MUNBYN’s label printers and smart printing solutions will now be available on Michaels.com and in select Michaels retail stores across the U.S.

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MUNBYN, a smart printing solution provider for small businesses and DIY creators, has partnered with Michaels, the largest U.S. arts and crafts retailer. MUNBYN’s label printers and smart devices are now available on Michaels.com and in over 400 select stores nationwide, bringing reliable printing tools closer to millions of small business owners and DIY enthusiasts. [Explore our partnership and see what’s new here.]

Empowering Home Creators and Small Businesses with Approachable Printing Tools

Since 2017, MUNBYN has focused on lowering the barrier of professional printing for individual creators and small teams. The brand’s devices simplify custom labeling, creative packaging, workspace organization, and daily operational printing, helping DIY enthusiasts and home-based businesses boost productivity with cost-effective, reliable hardware.

The Michaels collaboration accelerates MUNBYN’s North American market growth, embedding the brand inside the U.S.’s most influential creative retail ecosystem. It enables local creators to discover and purchase trustworthy printing tools locally, supporting their craft projects, personalized branding, and small-business growth.

Convenient In-Store Access for Local Creators

This partnership also makes it easier than ever for local customers to find and purchase MUNBYN products offline. With availability at over 400 Michaels stores nationwide, creators, small business owners, and DIY enthusiasts can now see the devices in person, get hands-on experience, and take products home immediately — no shipping wait, no online-only hassle. Whether it’s a last-minute craft project or an urgent shipping need, MUNBYN is now just a short trip away.

Trusted by industry reviewers

MUNBYN’s products have received strong recognition from leading technology reviewers and media outlets for their performance and reliability.

FunMaker 226 was named “Best Battery-Powered Printer for Small Labels” by PCMag

was named by PCMag RealWriter 405B was recognized as “Best Thermal Printer” by Wired, and was featured by SlashGear as a DIY-friendly gadget that makes sticker-backed labels with minimal effort, cost, and fuss.

These accolades highlight MUNBYN’s continued commitment to innovation, usability, and product quality in the competitive printing hardware market.

Featured MUNBYN Products Now Available at Michaels

FunMaker 226 Battery-Powered Label Maker

A compact, fully portable label maker perfect for craft customization, home organization, workspace sorting, and on-the-go creative labeling. Its cordless design maximizes flexibility for daily DIY and personal branding needs.

A compact, fully portable label maker perfect for craft customization, home organization, workspace sorting, and on-the-go creative labeling. Its cordless design maximizes flexibility for daily DIY and personal branding needs. RealWriter 405B Thermal Label Printer

A high-performance wireless dual-color thermal printer optimized for custom craft labeling, branded packaging, e-commerce shipping, and daily small-business workflows. It delivers stable, high-speed printing to streamline creative and commercial tasks.

Both products are now available on Michaels.com and at select Michaels retail locations across the United States.

Executive quote

“Partnering with Michaels allows us to bring MUNBYN closer to the creators and small business owners who rely on our products every day,” said Mark Yuan, VP of MUNBYN. “We believe this collaboration will make it even easier for people to turn their ideas into businesses, whether they are shipping products, organizing their workspace, or building their creative brands.”

To learn how we’re elevating your creative and branding experience, please visit our [official Michaels launch page.]

About MUNBYN

MUNBYN is a leading brand in the thermal printing industry, dedicated to providing reliable and simple printing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and DIY creators. Founded in 2017, MUNBYN has served over 12 million customers worldwide, with more than 10 million products sold across 130+ countries and regions, and a 38% repeat purchase rate—demonstrating strong customer trust and product reliability.

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