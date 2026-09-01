Ultramarathon runner Diana Nicholls honours friend Eleanor Bryant killed saving children in Riddells Creek preschool tragedy

A close friend of a heroic mother killed in a preschool tragedy has completed a gruelling 200-kilometre ultramarathon to honour her memory.

Eleanor Bryant, 43, was working as a speech pathologist at Riddells Creek preschool in November 2024 when an out-of-control truck smashed through the school fence.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Friend runs 200km to honour fallen hero

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

The mother-of-two pushed children out of the way, giving her life to save others.

Now ultramarathon runner Diana Nicholls has completed an extraordinary run over two days to raise money for the Eleanor Bryant Memorial Fund.

“Definitely a mix of emotions. The thought of I’m only doing it because she’s not here is a really tough one. But I’m also really proud to be doing it,” Nicholls said.

Eleanor Bryant and Diana Nicholls. Credit: 7NEWS

Diana Nicholls has run 200km for the Eleanor Bryant Memorial Fund. Credit: 7NEWS

The out-of-control truck smashed through a preschool fence. Credit: 7NEWS

Bryant’s husband Tim is staying strong for their children, Charlie and Tully, following the tragedy.

“Grief is a rollercoaster. Grief’s not fun. But I’m trying to make it as positive as possible. We talk about the kids and I. Eleanor’s still part of our everyday conversation,” Tim said.

“And that’s the example I’m trying to set, A for the kids, because they’re her greatest legacy.”

Over the weekend, Nicholls ran with the community behind her and encouraging words from Bryant’s daughter Tully.

“Keep going, Diana, you guys,” Tully said.

Eleanor Bryant was killed when an out-of-control truck crashed into a school. Credit: 7NEWS

Bryant’s husband Tim. Credit: 7NEWS

The Bryant family. Credit: 7NEWS

Nicholls completed the journey late on Saturday night after nearly 40 hours.

Money raised from events like Diana’s run will go to country areas across Australia, providing scholarships and funding for allied health professionals.

“She’d be a little bit embarrassed. She’d be a little bit chuffed. But she would be embarrassed. She was never one for the limelight. She just had a way of making people feel special,” Tim said.

“It’s really great that her work lives on. She would be so proud. She was incredibly compassionate. She was incredibly kind. But there was some cheat there too, and she was a whole lot of fun.”

Source