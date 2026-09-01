JAMS Software Launches JAMS Incident Management for On-Call Alerting and Escalation

Alerts escalate through the on-call rotation until someone answers. Free for up to five users, with paid plans starting at USD $6 per user per month. On-call scheduling and escalation are included rather than sold as separate modules.

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JAMS Software today released JAMS Incident Management, on-call alerting and incident management software for IT operations, service desk, and engineering teams. The product accepts alerts from any system that can send an email, call a webhook, or reach an API. It delivers those alerts over voice, SMS, push, email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. It then escalates through the on-call rotation until a person acknowledges and tracks the incident through to resolution. The product is generally available across Australia and New Zealand now, following a customer early access period that opened on 1 August.



The JAMS Incident Management dashboard shows notification delivery across SMS, voice, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, alongside the two-way integrations that opened each incident. Acknowledgements and resolutions recorded in JAMS sync back to Azure Monitor, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and JAMS Scheduler.

JAMS Software built the product for its own teams. As a customer of other incident management products, the company felt the pain of a feature-bloated tool with overdone AI hype at a price that was not worth it. So the company built a tool that would reliably alert the right human, every time an incident occurs, at a reasonable price.

JAMS Incident Management natively integrates with JAMS Scheduler. Teams running JAMS Scheduler can open an incident automatically from a failed job and restart that job directly from the phone call or the text message with JAMS Incident Management. The two products are fully independent, and neither one requires the other.

“We built JAMS Incident Management for people like us,” said Peter Hegland, chief executive officer of JAMS Software. “A service desk team using Zendesk that needs an on-call schedule and escalation path for human team members. A batch processing team that needs to know when a critical job fails or when it’s about to miss its SLA. A DevOps or SRE team that needs to know an outage has happened and that someone is already on it. It works for us, and we hope it works for you.”

INTEGRATIONS

JAMS Incident Management can connect to any monitoring, orchestration, or IT service management system through email, webhook, or REST API. JAMS Incident Management also has prebuilt two-way integrations for Azure Monitor, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and JAMS Scheduler, with more integrations coming soon.

AVAILABILITY IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Teams in Australia and New Zealand hit the on-call problem at an awkward hour. Overnight batch windows, and cover for offices across Asia Pacific, put failures outside local working hours, where an alert either reaches a person or waits until morning.

Voice and SMS notifications reach on-call staff on Australian mobile networks, and JAMS staffs support in Australia alongside the United States and the United Kingdom. Teams elsewhere in Asia Pacific can request voice and SMS coverage directly, and the email, push, Microsoft Teams, and Slack channels work in every market today.

PRICING

JAMS Incident Management is priced per user in United States dollars. A free plan supports up to five users with no time limit and no credit card. The Starter tier is USD $6 per user per month billed annually for up to 25 users, and the Professional tier is USD $16 per user per month billed annually for up to 50 users. Enterprise pricing is available on request. On-call scheduling and escalation policies are included in the paid plans rather than sold as separate modules. A fourteen-day trial unlocks every feature and requires no credit card. Teams can purchase subscriptions to JAMS Incident Management online directly without interacting with a sales team.

SECURITY AND AVAILABILITY

JAMS Incident Management runs on Microsoft Azure, with TLS in transit, stored provider credentials encrypted at rest, tenant isolation, and an audit trail covering every action. Single sign-on uses OIDC, with setup guides for Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, and Auth0. Voice and SMS delivery covers Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with additional regions available on request. Email, push, Microsoft Teams, and Slack notifications work anywhere.

Teams can start today at jamsscheduler.com/incident-management. The free plan supports five users with no credit card, and paid plans can be purchased online without a sales call.

JAMS INCIDENT MANAGEMENT AT A GLANCE

Category: On-call alerting and incident management software

Notification channels: Voice, SMS, push, email, Microsoft Teams, Slack

Alert sources: Email, webhook, REST API, Azure Monitor, ServiceNow, Zendesk, JAMS Scheduler

Two-way integrations: Azure Monitor, ServiceNow, Zendesk, JAMS Scheduler

Free plan: Up to five users, no time limit, no credit card. One alert flow and one on-call schedule

Starter: USD $6 per user per month billed annually, up to 25 users. Unlimited alert flows, schedules, and escalation policies

Professional: USD $16 per user per month billed annually, up to 50 users. Adds Azure Monitor, ServiceNow, and Zendesk

Enterprise: Custom pricing, unlimited users

Metering: Email, push, Microsoft Teams, and Slack unlimited on every plan. SMS and voice pooled across the team

Trial: Fourteen days, every feature, no credit card

Voice and SMS coverage: Australia, United States, United Kingdom. Other regions on request

Single sign-on: OIDC, with setup guides for Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, and Auth0

Auditing: Every action written to an audit trail

Hosting: Microsoft Azure

General availability: September 1, 2026

Product page: jamsscheduler.com/incident-management

About JAMS Software

JAMS Software builds IT orchestration and alerting products for the teams that keep critical processes running. JAMS Scheduler, released in 1987, centralises, automates, and manages scheduled jobs across Windows, Linux, UNIX, IBM i, z/OS, and OpenVMS environments for over 850 customers worldwide. JAMS Incident Management handles alerting and on-call escalation for those same teams, and works on its own or alongside the scheduler. The company separated from Fortra in June 2025 and now operates independently, backed by PSG, 2ndWave Software, and its employees. JAMS serves customers across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia Pacific through its regional team. Learn more at jamsscheduler.com.

Media Contact

Bobby Schmidt

Vice President of Marketing, JAMS Software

marketing@jamssoftware.com



JAMS Incident Management escalates alerts over voice, SMS, push, email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack until an on-call engineer acknowledges. The product is generally available September 1, 2026, and is free for teams of up to five users.

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