HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo is one of the most visited cities in the world, known for its futuristic flash, incredible cuisine, and rich culture. In this episode of CNN’s Detours, discover Tokyo beyond the familiar tourist path, tracing the city’s centuries-old Edo roots to connect with the traditions, rituals and legacies that uncover the city’s enduring spirit. From the mountains of Hinohara to the alleys of Kagurazaka, this episode delves into Tokyo’s slower and lived rhythm.



CNN’s Detours journeys through Tokyo to spotlight centuries-old traditions living on in the modern capital

During the Edogawa Fireworks Festival, more than 14,000 fireworks launch over the banks of the Edogawa River in a breathtaking display of Japan’s vibrant ‘hanabi’ culture. Spanning one hour, it is the capital’s largest summer pyrotechnic event and requires months of meticulous planning and precise coordination. At the helm is chief organizer and designer Dr Akiko Amano, the first woman to become master of the historic Kagiya fireworks house. Under her direction, the Edo era tradition is reimagined with large-scale formations and sequences, whilst honoring the Kagiya legacy, reputation and way of life.

Seemingly untouched by the pace of modern Tokyo, historic hillside neighborhood Kagurazaka lies on the eastern edge of Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward. Travel back centuries with Yokichi Ishii, the third-generation owner of the century-old fashion accessories shop Sukeroku, where he explores a neighborhood that flourished as a lively ‘hanamachi’ or geisha quarter during the Edo period. Kagurazaka native Makoto Odagiri shares the magic of the Awa Odori dance, capturing the spirit of the annual Kagurazaka Matsuri festival, where the neighborhood transforms from a quiet enclave into a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and community.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo’s city center, Hinohara Village offers a rare escape into the world that once helped sustain Edo. Tucked deep in the mountains, a 300-year-old thatched-roof building serves as the home of Kabutoya Ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn. More than a historic building, it stands as a living link to history, a remnant from a time when the forests, rivers, and mountain resources of these lands supported the growing capital. Here, innkeeper Keiyu Okabe welcomes guests with river fish, mountain vegetables, and dishes rooted in Edo-era sustenance. In the lush valleys of Tokyo’s “last village,” Okabe takes viewers off the beaten path and explores how heritage survives today through food and tradition, celebrating the landscapes and customs that continue to shape daily life.

Detours (Tokyo) trailers: https://bit.ly/4ya1ET4

Detours (Tokyo) images: https://bit.ly/4i4LMfZ

Airtimes for Detours (Tokyo):

Saturday, 5th September at 7:30pm HKT

Sunday, 6th September at 9:30am HKT

Monday, 7th September at 1:30am HKT

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