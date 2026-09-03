The second installation of this landmark industry initiative features acclaimed guest Nick Mautone, creator of the iconic Honey Deuce® and 6 leading sake distributors from Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Borders: “The Global Language of Sake” returned on 31 August 2026 after its first successful run in March this year. This second installation featured internationally renowned beverage strategist Nick Mautone, creator of the iconic Honey Deuce®, the signature cocktail of the US Open Tennis Championships. An estimated 100 industry partners sampled 37 Japanese sake labels including new-to-Singapore and exclusive labels from six leading sake distributors from Singapore.



Beyond Borders “The Global Language of Sake” Returns

The programme showcased three internationally inspired chef collaborations, each paired with two carefully selected Japanese sakes to demonstrate how sake transforms the dining experience across different cuisines. Attendees also experienced an exclusive sake cocktail collaboration led by Nick Mautone together with Nutmeg & Clove, one of Singapore’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars, a Japanese sake educational masterclass, and business matching sessions connecting breweries, distributors and hospitality professionals.

About the Initiative

Jointly organised by JETRO Singapore, JFOODO, and the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF), Beyond Borders: “The Global Language of Sake” is a landmark industry initiative celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan. By bringing together global beverage expertise, culinary innovation and commercial networking, the initiative seeks to strengthen Singapore’s position as Asia’s leading premium dining destination while expanding the role of Japanese sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine.

A Growing Global Presence

Japanese sake has grown from strength to strength, a beloved beverage with increasing global demand. In 2025, Japan’s sake exports reached a record JPY45.9 billion (S$369.3 million), expanding to 81 countries and regions worldwide. Singapore ranked as the 6th largest export market globally, with exports from Japan to Singapore exceeding JPY1.5 billion (S$12 million). More importantly, Singapore recorded one of the world’s highest average export unit values at JPY2,190 (S$17.61) per litre, demonstrating strong consumer demand for premium sake rather than volume alone.

At the same time, Singapore has emerged as one of Asia’s most influential gastronomic destinations, where restaurants and bars continuously seek new ways to create premium dining experiences and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. This culinary excellence is reinforced in the recent announcement of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2026, which recognises an increasingly diverse range of restaurants that reflect the city’s evolution as a global dining capital.

This provides the perfect platform to position sake as a premium beverage that complements French, Italian, Modern Asian, contemporary cuisine and world-class cocktail programmes, showcasing how sake can enhance menu innovation, premium beverage programmes and commercial value across Singapore’s hospitality industry, rather than being viewed solely as a traditional Japanese beverage.

Special Guest: Nick Mautone

This iteration of Beyond Borders “The Global Language of Sake” is excited to welcome internationally renowned beverage strategist Nick Mautone, creator of the iconic Honey Deuce®, the signature cocktail of the US Open Tennis Championships, from the United States.

With 40 years of hospitality industry experience, Nick Mautone wears many professional hats: author, mixologist, and former restaurateur of famous New York City culinary institutions, the modern farm-to-table Gramercy Tavern, and art-deco luxury venue The Rainbow Room. He is also famous for the top-selling Honey Deuce®, which he created in 2006 that has grown into a widely recognised tournament status symbol.

His participation at Beyond Borders “The Global Language of Sake” reflects the event’s broader ambition: to connect Singapore’s world-class dining scene with global beverage expertise and inspire new opportunities for premium beverage development using Japanese sake.

Attendees enjoyed an exclusive sake cocktail collaboration led by Mautone himself, together with one of Singapore’s celebrated bars Nutmeg & Clove, which ranks 12 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026 list. They showcased sake within contemporary global cocktail culture, with Colin Chia of Nutmeg Collective (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026 Nutmeg & Clove, Draftland, Last Word and more) weaving in elements of Singapore to his creations.

Tasting Showcase: The Transformative Power of Sake

At Beyond Borders: “The Global Language of Sake”, attendees sampled from 37 Japanese sake labels including new-to-Singapore and exclusive labels.

A highlight was a gastronomic demonstration of how sake transforms the dining experience across different cuisines. There were three internationally inspired chef collaborations, each paired with two carefully selected Japanese sakes to elevate each cuisine in a unique way, amplifying umami, harmonising with complex flavours, rounding out sharp saltiness and lifting heavy fats.

Cuisine & Chef Dish Sake Pairing Spanish:

Chef Carlos Montobbio from ESQUINA Buri Ceviche with Mustard a l’Ancienne and Horseradish This sophisticated culinary combination pairs rich, buttery buri with a sharp, tangy dressing, a pungent and

icy-cold contrasting element, and briny, pop-in-your-mouth sea succulents for a striking balance of textures

and temperatures. Keigetsu CEL24 Highly aromatic, with pineapple, mango, banana and fruit-candy

notes, it still remains light on the palate, pairing well with buttery

buri sashimi. SANJI The depth of the cedar barrel aging provides a bold counterpoint

to the fatty richness of the buri, while its savoury, aged character

plays well with the mustard and horseradish. Chinese:

Chef Marvas Ng from QĪN Restaurant & Bar Hokkaido White Pork Belly “Har Cheong”

Hokkaido white pork belly is sliced thin and marinated in a mixture of har cheong (fermented shrimp paste)

and sesame oil before being fried till golden brown perfection. Koushu Hanakaze With a subtle effervescence, the sake lifts the fattiness of the white

pork belly, refreshing the palate between bites. Minanogawa Hatsushibori Tokubetsu Junmai Muroka Balanced and versatile, it complements the dish by harmonising

with the richness of the pork belly, the savoury depth of prawn

paste and aromatic sesame oil. Seafood:

Chef Dharshan Munidasa from Ministry of Crab Hotate Biryani

The Hotate Biryani is inspired by Ministry of Crab’s signature Crab Biryani, reimagined to showcase the

delicate flavour of premium Hokkaido scallops. Made with Japanese rice, dried and fresh Hokkaido scallops,

and a carefully balanced blend of Sri Lankan spices, the ingredients are gently cooked together to create a

light, fluffy biryani that allows the natural sweetness and umami of the scallops to take centre stage. Katafune Tokubetsu Honjozo Suited to intense, flavour-forward dishes and preparations, it is a

natural partner for the hotate biryani’s umami and spice laden

flavours. Yamamoto Pure Black Junmai Ginjo This sake pairs across both the delicate natural sweetness of the

Hokkaido scallops and the layered complexity of the aromatic

biryani.

These renowned sakes from across Japan are bought in by six leading distributors from Singapore including EJRT ASIA (SINGAPORE), epicurean nomads, RICEWINE SG, Inter Rice Asia, The Wine Distribution Co., and Shiki SG.

Please refer to the press kit for the full list of sakes.

Education and Networking Opportunities

Attendees learnt more about sake through an educational masterclass introducing the craftsmanship, production methods and characteristics of Japanese sake.

The event welcomed approximately 100 F&B industry partners including chefs, sommeliers, bartenders and so much more, with opportunities to connect with participating distributors to discuss featured labels, menu applications and potential trial orders, with the aim to facilitate immediate commercial discussions and new market opportunities.

Full press kit in the link here: https://bit.ly/BeyondBordersSake2

Instagram: @sake_salon_sg

Hashtag: #beyondborder2026 #sake_salon_sg

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