Beyond Borders “The Global Language of Sake” Returns

The second installation of this landmark industry initiative features acclaimed guest Nick Mautone, creator of the iconic Honey Deuce® and 6 leading sake distributors from Singapore
SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Borders: “The Global Language of Sake” returned on 31 August 2026 after its first successful run in March this year. This second installation featured internationally renowned beverage strategist Nick Mautone, creator of the iconic Honey Deuce®, the signature cocktail of the US Open Tennis Championships. An estimated 100 industry partners sampled 37 Japanese sake labels including new-to-Singapore and exclusive labels from six leading sake distributors from Singapore.
The programme showcased three internationally inspired chef collaborations, each paired with two carefully selected Japanese sakes to demonstrate how sake transforms the dining experience across different cuisines. Attendees also experienced an exclusive sake cocktail collaboration led by Nick Mautone together with Nutmeg & Clove, one of Singapore’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars, a Japanese sake educational masterclass, and business matching sessions connecting breweries, distributors and hospitality professionals.
About the Initiative
Jointly organised by JETRO Singapore, JFOODO, and the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF), Beyond Borders: “The Global Language of Sake” is a landmark industry initiative celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan. By bringing together global beverage expertise, culinary innovation and commercial networking, the initiative seeks to strengthen Singapore’s position as Asia’s leading premium dining destination while expanding the role of Japanese sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine.
A Growing Global Presence
Japanese sake has grown from strength to strength, a beloved beverage with increasing global demand. In 2025, Japan’s sake exports reached a record JPY45.9 billion (S$369.3 million), expanding to 81 countries and regions worldwide. Singapore ranked as the 6th largest export market globally, with exports from Japan to Singapore exceeding JPY1.5 billion (S$12 million). More importantly, Singapore recorded one of the world’s highest average export unit values at JPY2,190 (S$17.61) per litre, demonstrating strong consumer demand for premium sake rather than volume alone.
At the same time, Singapore has emerged as one of Asia’s most influential gastronomic destinations, where restaurants and bars continuously seek new ways to create premium dining experiences and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. This culinary excellence is reinforced in the recent announcement of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2026, which recognises an increasingly diverse range of restaurants that reflect the city’s evolution as a global dining capital.
This provides the perfect platform to position sake as a premium beverage that complements French, Italian, Modern Asian, contemporary cuisine and world-class cocktail programmes, showcasing how sake can enhance menu innovation, premium beverage programmes and commercial value across Singapore’s hospitality industry, rather than being viewed solely as a traditional Japanese beverage.
Special Guest: Nick Mautone
This iteration of Beyond Borders “The Global Language of Sake” is excited to welcome internationally renowned beverage strategist Nick Mautone, creator of the iconic Honey Deuce®, the signature cocktail of the US Open Tennis Championships, from the United States.
With 40 years of hospitality industry experience, Nick Mautone wears many professional hats: author, mixologist, and former restaurateur of famous New York City culinary institutions, the modern farm-to-table Gramercy Tavern, and art-deco luxury venue The Rainbow Room. He is also famous for the top-selling Honey Deuce®, which he created in 2006 that has grown into a widely recognised tournament status symbol.
His participation at Beyond Borders “The Global Language of Sake” reflects the event’s broader ambition: to connect Singapore’s world-class dining scene with global beverage expertise and inspire new opportunities for premium beverage development using Japanese sake.
Attendees enjoyed an exclusive sake cocktail collaboration led by Mautone himself, together with one of Singapore’s celebrated bars Nutmeg & Clove, which ranks 12 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026 list. They showcased sake within contemporary global cocktail culture, with Colin Chia of Nutmeg Collective (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026 Nutmeg & Clove, Draftland, Last Word and more) weaving in elements of Singapore to his creations.
Tasting Showcase: The Transformative Power of Sake
At Beyond Borders: “The Global Language of Sake”, attendees sampled from 37 Japanese sake labels including new-to-Singapore and exclusive labels.
A highlight was a gastronomic demonstration of how sake transforms the dining experience across different cuisines. There were three internationally inspired chef collaborations, each paired with two carefully selected Japanese sakes to elevate each cuisine in a unique way, amplifying umami, harmonising with complex flavours, rounding out sharp saltiness and lifting heavy fats.
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Cuisine & Chef
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Dish
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Sake Pairing
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Spanish:
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Buri Ceviche with Mustard a l’Ancienne and Horseradish
This sophisticated culinary combination pairs rich, buttery buri with a sharp, tangy dressing, a pungent and
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Keigetsu CEL24
Highly aromatic, with pineapple, mango, banana and fruit-candy
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SANJI
The depth of the cedar barrel aging provides a bold counterpoint
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Chinese:
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Hokkaido White Pork Belly “Har Cheong”
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Koushu Hanakaze
With a subtle effervescence, the sake lifts the fattiness of the white
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Minanogawa Hatsushibori Tokubetsu Junmai Muroka
Balanced and versatile, it complements the dish by harmonising
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Seafood:
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Hotate Biryani
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Katafune Tokubetsu Honjozo
Suited to intense, flavour-forward dishes and preparations, it is a
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Yamamoto Pure Black Junmai Ginjo
This sake pairs across both the delicate natural sweetness of the
These renowned sakes from across Japan are bought in by six leading distributors from Singapore including EJRT ASIA (SINGAPORE), epicurean nomads, RICEWINE SG, Inter Rice Asia, The Wine Distribution Co., and Shiki SG.
Please refer to the press kit for the full list of sakes.
Education and Networking Opportunities
Attendees learnt more about sake through an educational masterclass introducing the craftsmanship, production methods and characteristics of Japanese sake.
The event welcomed approximately 100 F&B industry partners including chefs, sommeliers, bartenders and so much more, with opportunities to connect with participating distributors to discuss featured labels, menu applications and potential trial orders, with the aim to facilitate immediate commercial discussions and new market opportunities.
Full press kit in the link here: https://bit.ly/BeyondBordersSake2
Instagram: @sake_salon_sg
Hashtag: #beyondborder2026 #sake_salon_sg