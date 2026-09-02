The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Introduces Bejana by Petty Elliott, Honouring Indonesia’s Culinary Heritage Through a New Chapter

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BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, every memorable meal begins with a story. At Bejana, that story has always been Indonesia—its people, traditions, and the remarkable diversity of its cuisine.



Petty Elliott brings her deep appreciation for Indonesia’s culinary heritage to Bejana, celebrating its authentic flavours, traditions and stories through dishes rooted in the richness and diversity of the archipelago.

This year, the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant enters a new chapter with the introduction of Bejana by Petty Elliott, a thoughtful collaboration that deepens the restaurant’s commitment to celebrating Indonesia’s culinary heritage through authentic regional flavours, exceptional local ingredients, and heartfelt hospitality.

Since opening its doors, Bejana has invited guests to discover the Indonesian archipelago through food. Named after the traditional vessel used to prepare and serve meals, the restaurant was created as a place where regional recipes, local craftsmanship, and warm hospitality come together to offer an authentic taste of Indonesia.

Widely regarded as one of Indonesia’s foremost culinary figures, Chef Petty Elliott has spent almost three decades preserving and championing the country’s culinary traditions. As one of the pioneering women who helped introduce Indonesian cuisine to international audiences, she has built a distinguished career as a chef, author, educator, and advocate for Indonesia’s culinary heritage. Through her books, research, and collaborations with renowned hotels around the world, she has continually celebrated the richness and diversity of Indonesia’s regional cuisines while ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations.

Developed together with The Ritz-Carlton, Bali‘s culinary team, led by the Director of Culinary, Chef Raymond Siek, the new menu reflects Chef Petty’s philosophy of honouring tradition while allowing the integrity of each ingredient and regional recipe to shine. Rather than reinventing classic dishes, the menu celebrates their authenticity through thoughtful preparation and a deep respect for their origins.

“We have always believed that exceptional dining is about creating meaningful connections—between people, culture, and place,” said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “Bejana has long been a celebration of Indonesia’s remarkable culinary heritage, and our collaboration with Chef Petty Elliott represents a natural evolution of that journey. Together, we are inviting guests to experience Indonesia through authentic flavours, thoughtfully sourced local ingredients, and the genuine hospitality that defines both Bejana and The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.”

Among the highlights is Red Snapper with Bumbu Woku, featuring freshly caught red snapper wrapped in banana leaves and served with locally grown pakis (fiddlehead fern). Inspired by the vibrant flavours of North Sulawesi, the aromatic bumbu woku shares many of the same herbs and spices found in Bali’s traditional base genep, creating a beautiful connection between two distinct culinary traditions.

The menu also celebrates Indonesia’s plant-based heritage through Tempe Satay, where locally produced tempeh is first prepared using the traditional bacem method before being grilled over charcoal, creating layers of sweet, savoury, and smoky flavours while remaining true to its cultural roots.

“Indonesian cuisine is incredibly layered,” says Chef Petty Elliott. “Every island, every community, and every family has its own way of telling a story through food. At Bejana, we wanted to honour those traditions with sincerity—allowing the ingredients, the techniques, and the regional identities to speak for themselves.”

To celebrate the launch of Bejana by Petty Elliott, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will host a special menu unveiling on Monday, 24 August 2026. The evening will begin with sunset aperitifs accompanied by Indonesian-inspired canapés, traditional rindik music, and Balinese dance performances before guests are invited to enjoy an immersive dinner experience. Selected courses will be presented from live culinary stations within Bejana’s signature Culinary Cave, creating an intimate opportunity to engage with the chefs and the stories behind each dish.

More than a new menu, Bejana by Petty Elliott reflects a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage. Through this year long collaboration, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali continues to honour the traditions, ingredients, and communities that define Indonesian cuisine, reaffirming Bejana’s place as one of Bali’s leading destinations for authentic Indonesian dining.

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