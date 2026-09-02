Climber stranded on 6-inch ledge at 11,000 feet as 46 mph winds ground rescue helicopter

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A climber became stranded on a ledge just 6 inches wide about 11,000 feet up a California mountain, with strong winds preventing crews from reaching him by helicopter as the man fought to hold tight.

The climber, identified as 51-year-old Rob Martin of Oakland, California, ran into trouble Aug. 22 while attempting the Mendenhall Couloir on Laurel Mountain, according to a Facebook post from the Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team.

After mistakenly leaving the established climbing route, Martin found himself in steep terrain and could no longer safely move forward or retreat, the team said.

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Martin stopped on a narrow limestone ledge and called for help using a satellite device.

“It’s very scary to be in a position where you’re like, one wrong move now, and that’s it. I die,” Martin, who has spent much of his life visiting California’s summits and lakes, told The New York Times.

Rescuers said the location was particularly dangerous because of the steep drop below — warning that a fall would “almost certainly be fatal.”

A helicopter was requested — but winds gusting between about 35 and 46 mph at roughly 11,000 feet prevented crews from carrying out an aerial rescue, according to the post.

Technical rescue teams instead had to head up the mountain carrying about 1,200 feet of rope and other equipment needed to reach Martin.

“My feet were very tired,” Martin told the Times. “It was painful at times. It was uncomfortable. My legs were cramping. My feet were cramping. My hands were cramping because I was holding onto this wall.”

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Martin saw a bright red jacket and screamed, the outlet reported.

“I still remember the tone in [the rescuer’s] voice,” Martin said. “It was like a kid at Christmas. He’s like, ‘I can see you.’”

Once rescuers found him, they became concerned about how much longer he could safely remain in place. Martin appeared to be repeatedly changing the leg he was standing on — which rescuers felt could indicate cramping.

Crews ultimately decided to begin a technical rescue that evening rather than leave him exposed on the ledge through the night.

Four rescuers used anchors and rope systems to reach Martin, secure him and guide him away from the steep gully.

The operation concluded at about 4:43 a.m. the following morning, according to the team.

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“The team commends the subject for their incredible perseverance and determination, as well as for recognizing when help was needed and having the preparedness to call for it,” the organization wrote.

Fourteen responders took part in the rescue, contributing nearly 172 volunteer hours, according to the post.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another climbing rescue in Georgia involving a man who became stranded on the side of Mount Yonah.

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The climber called 911 after realizing he could no longer safely move up or down. Authorities used a drone to locate him on a roughly 20-by-20-inch ledge about 260 feet up the mountain.

White County firefighter Will Roper rappelled down the rock face, secured the climber in a harness and attached him to a rope before he was brought to the top of the mountain.

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The rescue took about 42 minutes, and the climber later told Roper that he was familiar with Mount Yonah but had taken the wrong route and became stuck.

James Cirrone of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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