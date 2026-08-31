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Jim Cramer says to buy the 20% dip in this cruise line stock

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Key Points

  • CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Viking Holdings’ nearly 20% pullback has created an attractive opportunity to buy what he considers the best cruise stock in the market.
  • He said strong 2026 and 2027 bookings outweigh concerns about European river disruptions, while Viking’s affluent customer base and premium positioning support the long-term story.

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