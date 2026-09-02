DORCO Tinkle Is Awarded with 2026 IDEA Finalist for Brand Renewal

Global design recognition highlights Tinkle’s renewed brand identity, packaging, and unified design system

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DORCO, a South Korean razor manufacturer, today announced that Tinkle, its eyebrow and dermaplaning razor brand, has earned Finalist recognition in the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) for its renewed brand identity and packaging design. The recognition highlights the design direction behind Tinkle’s brand renewal, which extends beyond packaging to a unified design system applied across global brand touchpoints, including digital communications.



DORCO Tinkle, The 2026 IDEA Finalist

Developed and manufactured by DORCO, Tinkle draws on the company’s long-standing expertise in razor development and manufacturing. Through this brand renewal, Tinkle has evolved beyond its functional product and performance positioning into an essential lifestyle beauty tool for consumers. With “The bright energy of movement” as its brand essence, Tinkle is positioned as an essential starter item for women in their 20s and 30s and as a baseline product for everyday care routines.

Tinkle’s new visual identity gives the brand a bright and lively character, supported by a tone-on-tone palette of yellow, purple, and coral. The new design system uses color to clearly distinguish product lines: yellow represents Tinkle as a daily product, while purple represents Tinkle Everglow, the brand’s premium line. A graphic motif inspired by the repeated gliding motions of hair removal expresses the routine and rhythm at the heart of the concept. The design system establishes standardized typography and photography guidelines for the consistent application of Tinkle’s visual identity. These visual guidelines apply across both online and offline marketing materials, creating a polished tone throughout Tinkle’s brand communications.

Tinkle is designed for eyebrow shaping, dermaplaning, and at-home grooming. Tinkle razors feature lightweight, handle for controlled shaving and a stainless-steel safety cover. Tinkle razors are crafted with DORCO’s Korean razor technology for a smooth and clean shave. Tinkle Everglow’s handles and bodies also incorporate 96% of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, reflecting DORCO’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining durability, ergonomics and comfort. Tinkle Everglow is also dermatologist tested, offering a safe and easy option for eyebrow shaping and dermaplaning.

With its refreshed identity, Tinkle is now bringing its new look to consumers worldwide.

About DORCO

Founded in 1955, DORCO has been a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative razor products worldwide. We continue to push the boundaries of shaving technology. DORCO’s diverse range of razors combines cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs, delivering the smoothest, most comfortable shave on the market. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO enriches the shaving experience for millions of customers across 130+ countries.

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