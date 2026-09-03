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Frightening scene unfolds on iconic sky ride as child falls down onto boardwalk

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A frightening scene unfolded on the Jersey Shore this week when a toddler fell from an iconic boardwalk ride and her aunt scrambled to help. 

The incident took place aboard Casino Pier’s Sky Ride, a chairlift-style attraction in Seaside Heights, on Monday, the Asbury Park Press reported.

The 2-year-old girl fell at about 7:40 p.m. on the Sky Ride in Seaside Heights before the ride started moving, NJ.com reported. She tumbled to the edge of the boardwalk and sand, according to the outlet.

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A 3-year-old boy who had been riding with the pair remained on the ride — which Casino Pier staff quickly shut down. 

Firefighters then used a ladder to help the boy descend.

Aerial of Seaside Heights boardwalk

A 2-year-old girl fell from Casino Pier’s Sky Ride, a chair-lift style attraction, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, before the ride started moving.  (iStock)

The ride is about 10 to 12 feet above the boardwalk, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Fire Chief Tim Farrell said the girl fell onto an entrance platform not far below the chair and then onto the sand, according to the newspaper, per Asbury Park Press.

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EMS staff checked the girl soon after she fell. She and her aunt were then transported to the Community Medical Center in Toms River for a medical evaluation, according to reports.

Police told the Asbury Park Press the ride appeared to be functioning properly, with no apparent defects.

View of chairlift along Seaside Heights boardwalk

Casino Pier staff quickly shut down the Sky Ride after a toddler fell and her aunt jumped from the attraction, according to reports. (iStock)

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which oversees amusement ride inspections and licensing, is investigating the incident, according to police. 

There is no indication at this time of a ride malfunction.

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Amusement park database Coasterpedia indicates that the Sky Ride was built by Borvig and opened at Casino Pier in 1983.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Seaside Heights Police Department and the Seaside Heights Fire Department for comment.

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The Jersey Shore incident is the latest in a string of amusement park ride scares across the country.

View of Seaside Heights boardwalk at night

The Jersey Shore incident comes amid a string of recent amusement park ride scares reported across the United States. (iStock)

A woman in Colorado recently suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly ejected from a roller coaster and dragged along the track while still strapped into her seat belt.

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Earlier this spring, riders in Texas were left suspended about 200 feet in the air after a Six Flags amusement park ride was halted when a passenger pulled out a cellphone.

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