Ancient structure used for cult ‘rituals’ discovered by archaeologists

Archaeologists in Northern Denmark have unearthed a “Neolithic Timber Circle” believed to have been used for rituals.

The evacuation was led by the Vesthimmerlands Museum in Aars, discovering the “timber-like” structure consisting of 45 wooden posts, according to the museum’s press release.

The museum titled the press release “Large cult facility sees the light of day after millennia of darkness.”

Each post’s mark is about 7 feet apart with a diameter of 100 feet.

While there are no wood poles that remain standing, it is estimated that larger upright timbers stood in place.

Sidsel Wåhlin, museum inspector at Vesthimmerlands Museum, said the discovery is an extraordinary find.

“The Timber circle gives us valuable insight into rituals and social structures from the latter part of the Stone Age/earliest Bronze Age,” Wåhlin said in a statement.

The Bronze Age in Denmark covers the period of 2600 to 1600 BC.

“The Timber circle is a window to the past that gives us an insight into the ceremonial and ritual activities of our ancestors,” said Andreas Bo Nielsen, excavation manager of the project.

The structure is said to resemble the historical landmark Stonehenge in the U.K.

The purpose of the grand structure is unclear, but theories suggest various different rituals observed for Stonehenge’s purpose.

Other purposes may include tracking the sun and moon, Neolithic Calendar and midwinter celebrations, according to English Heritage, the government’s tourism group.

The Vesthimmerlands Museum offers public tours of the Neolithic Timber Circle.

