Shop the best weekend sales from Apple, Patagonia, Samsung and more — save up to 55%

Best weekend sales overall

Apple The latest iPad hits shelves later this month for $349, but at just $259, this previous model — a near twin of the newest one — is a steal. It’s an ultra-light, thin gadget that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag without a second thought. With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before it feel like an old tube TV. If you’ve got a habit of toggling between a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages at once, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame. $259 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re looking for denim designed for women of all shapes and sizes, the Amandas just might fit the bill. They’re a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist. Save big on this popular pick that our executive editor says makes her feel like a “sexy mama” — read her full review here, which highlights their tummy-taming features. This fan is smitten: “Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!” $18 at Amazon

Amazon An Eddie Bauer throw for nearly 70% off? I’ll take four! In all seriousness, you won’t find much better than this when it comes to an affordable yet high-quality blanket. Featuring plush faux shearling on one side and soft cotton flannel on the other, it’ll become your new cuddle buddy — and the plaid design will give your bed or sofa a cozy, rustic look. It’s never dipped lower than this… “This is such a comfy blanket that has been used as a staple in our house for over six months,” raved a reviewer. “I love that one side is super snuggly and the other has the comfy and cute plaid design. It gets washed in the washing machine and dried in the dryer, and I have had no issues.” Save $26 | Lowest price ever $14 at Amazon

Backcountry With 600-fill power down insulation and a durable water repellent finish, this vest is perfect for those cool, cloudy days when the forecast doesn’t call for rain but the sky says, “maybe.” “It has a roomy telephone pocket, it fits well and its warm. The double outer pockets are both useful and inspired. Patagonia has truly nailed this design,” said one very happy, five-star reviewer. $108 at Backcountry

Amazon Whether you’re due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They’re also machine washable and on sale for as low as they’ve ever been. Save $95 with code 7XKOR6S4 $25 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson who? This rechargeable vac will suck up almost any dry mess, including crumbs and all of those dog hair tumbleweeds that have been floating around your floors (or is that just me?). And with up to 45 minutes of runtime, you can tackle the whole house without stopping to recharge — because let’s be honest, once you take a break, you’re not coming back. Its lightweight design makes it a breeze to maneuver around furniture, and the LED display keeps you informed on battery life so you’re not caught mid-clean with a powerless vac. Plus, it converts into a handheld for those hard-to-reach spots, meaning your car, couch and baseboards don’t stand a chance. $96 at Walmart

Walmart There’s just two more weeks of winter to go. Woo-hoo! You’re probably sick of the cold and ready to hop on a plane to get some much-needed vitamin D. With this five-piece luggage set you’ll be all set whether you’re leaving for just a long weekend or a multi-week expedition. Plus, they’re as stylish as they are rugged. $120 at Walmart

Amazon All-time low price alert! Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag just over $17 a pop. Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members — in my case that was me (Chris)! $70 at Amazon

Apple Active noise cancellation in these No. 1 bestsellers shuts out the world so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings. $169 at Amazon

Apple When it comes to high-performance laptops, the MacBook Air is always in the conversation for a reason. Not only does it have truly impressive specs, but it comes with a Liquid Retina Display that makes everything, from text to colors, especially clear and crisp. This one has a 13.6-inch screen, but larger options are available. There’s a front-facing camera for video calls and meetings that captures content in 1080p resolution — that’s high-def. If you have an iPhone or iPad, all three devices are designed to work together seamlessly. Transfer content from one to the other with ease, or open a webpage on your laptop and keep reading on your phone when you leave the house. $699 at Amazon

Lululemon Take it from us: These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you’ll ever wear. They’re ideal for low-impact workouts (the hidden waistband pocket will keep your cards and cash safe) or just hanging out at home. You can save up to 50% right now, but colors and sizes are selling out fast! For more about the cult-favorite Align style, check out our full review. $49 at Lululemon

Amazon Portable? Check. Cordless? Check. Powerful? Check. This small yet mighty handheld meets all of our requirements and then some, thanks to its versatility (as in, sucking up both wet and dry messes), compact size (just 8 pounds) and a three-year warranty. Just note that you’ll need to purchase batteries separately, but they’re compatible with all products in the brand’s 12V, 20V and 60V Max lines. This is as low as it’s been in about a year. Related: The best car vacuums of 2025, tested and reviewed $99 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch carving knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch and 6-inch utility knives, a 5.5-inch boning knife, 3- and 4-inch paring knives and eight steak knives. You’ll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $440, though we’ve never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this deal brings it down to a record low. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. Save $280 | Lowest price ever $160 at Amazon

Apple This model, powered by Apple’s ultrafast M3 chip, was released this year, so we’re surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $300 discount ( its lowest price ever). It’s also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you’ll find, so can you really go wrong? Save $200 | Lowest price ever $899 at Amazon

Amazon Ever been stranded on the side of the road waiting for a tow, all because of a flat tire? I have, and boy do those tow truck drivers take their time. Never worry about where you’re going to fill up again with this portable air compressor. Throw it in your trunk and forget about it, that is, until you need it. Right now it’s almost 80% off! How’s that for peace of mind? Save $157 with code V06CXNEW $43 at Amazon

Best weekend sales at top retailers

Amazon : We’re seeing savings of up to 70% on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy : Save up to 50% on appliances, as well as on TVs, laptops, headphones, and tablets.

Nordstrom : Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more.

Patagonia : Score up to 51% off premium outdoor gear, including iconic jackets, cozy fleece and rugged backpacks — while supplies last.

QVC : Tap the retailer’s massive clearance section for savings on fashion, accessories, home essentials and more, plus, get $10 off your first order of $25 or more with code WELCOME15 .

REI : The retailer’s outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sam’s Club : Get a Club membership for just $25 — 50% off! — so you can save big on groceries, home goods and more. You can also get a Plus membership for $70 (that’s $40 off), but both offers end May 31.

Sephora : Save up to 50% on brands like Fenty, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s and more.

Target : You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 35% off floor care, up to 40% off indoor furniture and up to 20% off patio and garden.

Walmart : The mega-retailer has thousands of massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.

Wayfair : Take advantage of up to 50% off furniture, kitchen tools and home decor during the retailer’s St. Patrick’s Day sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Asics, New Balance and more.

Best tech deals

If you’ve been hunting for tech deals — beyond just TVs — the past few weeks have been a bit of a wasteland. But these extended sales can help you push through the final stretches of winter — it’s also one of the best times to score big savings before summer. Soon the sun will be setting after 7 p.m., warmer days will be on the way and you’ll be glad you grabbed that smartwatch or pair of AirPods while they were on sale.

Apple iPad 10th Gen ($260, originally $349): This iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy, period. While we’ve seen this model for slightly cheaper, this is still a steal for the quality and performance you get — especially with features like the A14 Bionic chip, 10-hour battery life and that gorgeous Retina display.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($170, originally $249): Offering premium sound, seamless connectivity and a comfortable, all-day fit, these fan-favorite buds are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game.

Apple Watch Series 10 ($299, originally $429): Planning to get serious about your workout regimen in ’25? Snag yourself one of these. Packed with features such as a brighter display than previous models, advanced health tracking (including ECG and sleep monitoring) and seamless integration with your Apple devices, it’s perfect for anyone looking to stay connected and monitor their fitness goals.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K Smart TV ($898, originally $1,498): The original art TV that created the category is currently 40% off, making this gorgeous display not only great for your living room wall, but great on the wallet. It’s available in six other sizes, ranging from 32 to 85 inches, all of which are on sale.

Hisense 55-Inch QLED 4K CanvasTV ($690, originally $1,000): This QLED TV delivers eye-popping clarity and vivid colors, offering lifelike, immersive visuals for movies, sports and other high-quality content and when turned off, it transforms into a work of art. At this price, you’re getting a premium viewing experience that’s hard to beat.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air ($699, originally $999): This M2 MacBook Air has never been cheaper. Worried about the fact that it came out in 2022? Don’t. It can handle all of the streaming, spreadsheets, writing and scrolling you can throw at it. Want to edit photos or videos? I’d suggest moving on up to a newer version (the 2024 model is also on sale, for a couple hundred bucks more).

Fire TV Stick HD ($25, originally $35): Thanks to a $7-off coupon, this streaming stick is currently at its lowest price ever. What do you get for $18? How about over 300,000 free movies and tv shows, not to mention access to over 1.5 million more thanks to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Max. Not a bad return on your investment.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV ($216, originally $270): Still streaming shows on that 32-inch, 720p antique? If so, why? TVs have gotten insanely cheap, so upgrading to something that looks great won’t even come close to breaking the bank these days. Take this Vizio for example. A few years ago this TV would easily cost $500 (that’s exactly how much I paid for mine). Today, it barely cracks $200, and that’s with 16 times the amount of pixels as 720p.

Best kitchen deals

There are two types of people in this world: those who love to cook, and those who have the local takeout pizza place on speed dial. No shame in falling into either camp, but we’d bet those in the latter group might enjoy preparing food more if they owned the right tools. We’re talking cookware that doesn’t stick, knives that are actually sharp and maybe even an air fryer to keep from having to wait for the oven to preheat. Well, all of those things — and more — happen to be on sale, so go ahead and flex those culinary muscles without overexerting your wallet.

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set ($160, originally $440): This No. 1 bestselling collection has every type of blade a home cook could need, so if the ones in your drawer can barely pierce through a tomato anymore, you’ll want to add this to your cart while it’s down to an all-time low.

HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set ($400, originally $532): Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans’ hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, “is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well.” With this starter set, you’ll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off.

Ninja Creami ($169, originally $199): Keep the ice cream party going all year long with this top-rated appliance, which makes churning out customizable frozen treats a breeze. It’s on sale for less at Walmart than it is at Amazon … (it’s also Yahoo editor-approved — check out our review for more).

Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle ($60, originally $200): You’ll be much more inspired to get in the kitchen if you’ve got some spiffy new cookware. This attractive, compact set is pretty genius in that it comes with a detachable handle that fits on each pot and pan so you can neatly stack everything to save space in your cabinet. The slick nonstick material makes cleanup a cinch, and at just $60 for two frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan and a handle? No-brainer.

Keurig K-Express Essentials ($35, originally $59): Rise and grind! Just kidding — with this Keurig, making coffee is as simple as filling the tank with water, popping in a K-Cup of your choice and pressing a button. Let’s face it, mornings can be hectic, and the last thing you need as you’re rushing around is an involved java-making process. This speedy brewer takes all the work out, and it’s down to an insane $35 (40% off).

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8-Quart ($300, originally $475): If there’s one thing Le Creuset is known for, it’s Dutch ovens. Equally as stunning as it is functional, this roomy pot holds enough food to feed a crowd and can go in the oven at temperatures up to 500° F. Use it to cook those cozy comfort dishes like stew, braised meat, mashed potatoes … you can even bake bread in it. It’s also ideal for deep-frying and roasting a chicken. At $175 off, it’s as low as we’re seeing it for anywhere online.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer ($167, originally $220): Air fryers are nothing new, but this one has two drawers for cooking multiple things simultaneously, saving you lots of time. Another nifty feature? The ClearCook windows, along with an interior oven light, allow you to keep an eye on your grub. In fact, this was one of the traits we called out in our roundup of the best air fryers: “All of its functions — from air-frying to roasting — worked and worked well. We also appreciated the clear basket panels for watching our food come along.”

Nugget Ice Maker ($130, originally $300): My fridge, like many fridges, came with an ice maker, but it never seems to be able to make enough for my family of three. This ice maker is small enough to fit on your counter and even features a self-cleaning setting.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ($25, originally $30): Is this coffee maker the best on the market? Maybe not, but for $20 this will brew you a better-than-acceptable pot of coffee, ready for you every morning, and there are few things better than waking up to that glorious coffee smell.

Nutribullet Original Personal Blender ($60, originally $72): Planning to eat more whole foods in the form of smoothies for lunch? Meet your new best friend. Throw in protein, ice and some frozen fruit and you’re good to go. You’ll never go back to a regular blender again.

Best home deals

The clocks are springing forward this weekend, so now is a great time to spruce up your home, inside and out. Bath mats that will keep your feet warm and dry as soon as you step out of the shower, an electric scrubber that practically does the cleaning for you, chairs and lights that will quickly turn your backyard patio into a springtime oasis … these sales have it all.

Olanly Extra Soft Absorbent Chenille Bath Rugs ($9, originally $15): Who wants to step out of the shower dripping wet and have the first thing your feet touch be a cold tile floor? With this markdown, you can grab one of these for less than the cost of most towels.

KHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber ($27, originally $50): It’s 2025, why are you using elbow grease to clean your house when you could just pick up one of these bad boys and wake up tomorrow sans back pain, especially now that it is almost 50% off?

Resin Stackable Adirondack Chair ($20, originally $25): Adirondack chairs are one of those furniture items that is perfectly designed. Comfy and aesthetically pleasing, they’re great around a table, pool or fire pit. These resin ones from Target have taken the original design and updated it to have a more modern flair, and I’m here for it.

Geometric Arches Doormat ($12, originally $15): The April showers seem to be on their way early this year, which means visitors have started tracking mud into the house. Seems like it is time for a better doormat. This mid-century inspired option from Target is stylish and will hopefully keep your floors clean. If only I could teach my dog how to use it.

10ct LED Solar Outdoor String Lights ($16, originally $20): One of my favorite things to do in the spring is sit outside with a book (or in my case, my Kindle) and a cup of hot tea after the kiddo has gone to bed and read under the glow of my patio string lights. At 20% off, these are cheap enough that you can do up your entire backyard and have get togethers long after the sun goes down. Pro tip: pair these with a smart plug so you can control them and and set up a timer via your phone .

Webstrap Folding Patio Chair ($24, originally $30): These lightweight folding chairs are perfect for fair-weather parties or afternoons on the beach. Not only are they easy to carry, but for me they have the added nostalgia factor. My grandparents used to sit on these, watching my me and my sibling playing in the backyard. Now I sit in mine and watch my daughter and pup run around. Circle of life.

Zero Gravity Lounger ($60, originally $75) : Want something a bit more comfortable? Zero-gravity chairs are where it’s at. These feature a steel frame and elastic cords and even have an adjustable footrest so you can customize its fit. Be warned though; you may find yourself catching some zzzs unexpectedly. That’s how comfy they are.

6 Cube Organizer Shelf ($24, originally $30): The average American child has over 100 toys by the age of 13, yet they only play with around 10 of them. What does that mean? That there are toys everywhere. Luckily, you can grab one of these shelves for only $24, buy some baskets that fit in the cubes, and all of a sudden, those toys are hidden away.

Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair ($110, originally $700): For lovers of mid-century modern and Scandinavian designs, this chair checks all the boxes.

6 Cube Bookcase ($113, originally $340): Want a better-looking, larger version of the cube bookcase above? At 67% off, this wood-look option is a steal that will class up any room and has plenty of volume to organize your home.

Tangkula Set of 2 Folding Dining Chairs ($160, originally $260): These folding dining chairs are easily stored away when you don’t need them, yet look like proper dining chairs, so your guests won’t be sitting around on metal folding chairs you got from your wedding registry back in 1999.

Best beauty deals

Whether the cold has done a number on your skin or you’re tired of spending a fortune on in-office teeth whitening treatments, you’re in luck: There’s no shortage of deals on all your beauty must-haves. For starters, this teeth-whitening pen is designed for sensitive chompers, and it’s over half off. Need to get your tootsies sandal-ready? This callus-removing gel makes quick work of any bumpy bits, and it costs far less than a pedicure at a salon.

KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub ($15, originally $30): The scrub is packed with pumice buffing beads that slough away dead skin and potent glycolic and lactic acids, which leave you bright and glowy. It’s made with KP (keratosis pilaris) in mind, but it’s excellent for butt acne (buttne), rough skin (think knees and elbows), ingrown hairs and on post-shave strawberry skin.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($37, originally $50): Reviewers (and this writer) can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years’ worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it’s designed with sensitive smiles in mind.

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover ($9 with coupon, originally $15): We’re still a ways away from sandal weather, but winter is the perfect time to get those feet ready for primetime. This No. 1 bestselling spray works quickly to remove calluses and dry skin patches while providing essential hydration for smoother, softer feet. Just soak your feet in warm water, dry ’em off and apply this. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes, then rinse it off and remove any leftover bumpy bits with a rasp or pumice stone.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This top-selling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat ($69, originally $106): Whether your job keeps you on your feet all day or years of walking and standing have taken their toll, this heated foot massager is a great way to reset after a long day. Use it while watching TV or reading at night and your feet will thank you.

Best bedding and mattress deals

For many of us, one of the worst things about coming home after a vacation is remembering how un-hotel-like your bed is. But it doesn’t have to be that way — and you don’t have to spend big bucks to upgrade your sleep situation. Brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nectar and Oprah’s beloved Cozy Earth are currently marked down so you can create the five-star bed of your dreams. From supportive mattresses and toppers to luxurious sheets, you won’t want to snooze on these sales.

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows ($25 with code, originally $120): Whether you’re due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s nearly 80% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They’re also machine washable and on sale for as low as they’ve ever been.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper, Queen ($230, originally $419): Tired of waking up with aches and pains? A topper is a fabulous option when you’re not quite ready to part ways with your less-than-cloudlike mattress, or simply don’t want to shell out tons of money for a new one. There’s a lot to love about this model, from its lofty 3-inch height to its machine-washable cover. But what really sets it apart is the fact that it’s constructed from Tempur-Pedic’s signature memory foam. This adaptive material was designed to conform to your body’s contours for custom comfort while minimizing motion transfer for a more restful experience.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen ($265, originally $331): This ethereally soft, breathable set is one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, so you know it’s good — and Yahoo editors adore it too (check out our review for more). Plus, save up to 25% sitewide.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Pillowcases, Standard, 2-Pack ($35, originally $59): Not only will these silky-smooth sleeves elevate the look of your bed, but they’ll also feel divine against your skin. Save 40% on this gorgeous pair and more from the dreamy linen brand.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Queen ($649, originally $1,664): Here’s another option that’s on the more budget-friendly side, though with over 40,000 perfect ratings, you wouldn’t know it. It’s 60% off!

Alwyn Home Sleep Bathild 3 Mattress, Queen ($94, originally $250): Snagging a queen-size mattress for under $200 might sound too good to be true, but it’s possible over at Wayfair. This 56%-off deal scores you a medium-firm model that adapts to your body’s contours and keeps things cool and comfy for custom support. And that pillow layer is like having a plush mattress topper built right in!

Best vacuum deals

The key to making cleaning feel like less of a chore is having the right gear — and if the crumbs on your floor keep accumulating because the thought of schlepping a heavy vacuum around is too much to bear, we’ve got you. Want to upgrade to a lightweight stick vac? We found options from brands like Shark and Bissell on sale. Stick, wet/dry, robot: No matter which type you prefer, you’ll want to snap it up while you can save big.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1 Mop Combo ($104, originally $360): My first robot vacuum was a game changer when it came to keeping the main floor of my house clean. Just turn it on at night and those pesky crumbs and pet hair tumbleweeds just disappeared. But there are some messes that take a bit more than just vacuuming. No worries, this robot will do the mopping for you too.

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum ($85, originally $270): We think it’s pretty “Inse”-ane that such a sleek-looking vac could cost so little, but this bestseller proves you don’t have to break the bank to upgrade your cleaning appliance. It runs for up to 45 minutes and weighs just over 8 pounds, making it a breeze to bring from room to room.

Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop ($517, originally $700): Rather not push a vacuum around at all? Not only will this popular robovac zap up dirt and dust while you relax on the couch, it’ll do the mopping for you, too. And once it’s finished cleaning? It’ll even empty itself out!

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($88, originally $124): Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you’ll want to check out this under-$100 Walmart bestseller, which has powerful suction to help eliminate stubborn stains (and their accompanying odors). We’ve often seen it on sale for $98, so grab it while it’s $10 less.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum ($99, originally $159): Portable? Check. Cordless? Check. Powerful? Check. This small yet mighty handheld meets all of our requirements and then some, thanks to its versatility (as in, sucking up both wet and dry messes), compact size (just 8 pounds) and 3-year warranty. This is as low as it’s been in about a year.

Kuose Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($96, originally $267): Who says you have to spend hundreds of dollars for a clean house? This cordless vac features three suction modes, can last up to 50 minutes on a charge (who wants to be vacuuming longer than that anyway?), has multiple attachments and will work on all types of flooring.

Best style deals

Soon enough, it’ll be time to finally put your bulky puffer back in storage and get out the sandals, shorts and sundresses. We’re not quite there yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the journey. Ring in the slowly rising temps with lightweight knits, flattering jeans and crossbody bags that are just as great for running errands as they are for date night and beyond.

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($18, originally $48): If you’re looking for denim that’s designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the No. 1 bestselling Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They’re a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything.

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17, originally $70): This versatile oversized shirt looks great over a T-shirt or tank top — or all on its own with your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. You can choose from 17 colors.

Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoes ($116, originally $165): These sock-like kicks have a super thick insole and weigh less than 9 ounces, making them a great option for anyone whose feet need ultra-plush cushioning. This model is one of Hoka’s most popular, so stock is dwindling fast.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Crewneck Lounge Top ($69, originally $99): If you’ve ever wanted to wear one of BD’s iconic throw blankets, this top is the next best thing. The hug-like crewneck is made for cozy nights in, but you’d be tempted to wear it out and about, too (and you’d be missing out if you don’t).

Kate Spade Outlet On Purpose Large Swingpack Crossbody ($109, originally $329): You can’t go wrong with a classic crossbody, and this one’s just the right size: roomy enough to hold all of your on-the-go essentials without feeling too bulky. It’s a timeless piece that’ll go with just about anything you wear, and at 70% off? We’re tempted to order one in every color.

