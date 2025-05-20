‘Anti-party’ policy launched by Airbnb to block ‘disruptive’ summer holiday bookings

Americans are gearing up to celebrate the summer holidays — with some celebrating with more than just a barbecue.

Now, Airbnb is looking to crack down on those who may be thinking of throwing “disruptive” parties this summer.

The booking site announced it will be rolling out “anti-party technology” during Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, according to a company press release.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS MAY FACE BIG HURDLES DURING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND TRAVELS

“Our anti-party technology is designed to help identify and prevent certain attempts to book one-to-two-night stays in entire home listings that could be higher risk for a disruptive party,” said the release.

Airbnb lists different examples of actions that it says would make for a disruptive party with open-invite gatherings.

The California-based company listed a number of “disturbances” that could arise in the surrounding communities.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

These can include excessive noise, visitors, trash, smoking and parking nuisances, trespassing and vandalism — as well as advertising listings using “party-friendly” or “event-friendly” terminology.

The technology, introduced in 2020, blocked or redirected 51,000 people from booking entire home listings over the 2024 holiday weekends due to these offenses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A massive 45.1 million Americans are set to travel at least 50 miles from their home during the long weekend, AAA announced.

Of the millions of Americans traveling, AAA predicts 3.61 million will be flying, 39.4 million will drive, and just over two million will be taking other forms of transportation.

Texas, Florida, and California were noted as the states with the most flagged guests suspected of disrupting parties last year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Airbnb told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, “These measures announced this week are specifically for Memorial Day and July 4 weekends. If guests believe they were unfairly affected by these measures, we encourage them to reach out to our Community Support team directly.”

Source