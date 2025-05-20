Global Prosperity Summit 2025 highlights Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector as experts from around the world convene to discuss space innovation, AI and the trade war

HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today marked the opening of the 2025 edition of Global Prosperity Summit (GPS2025), Hong Kong’s first-ever conference designed to address the most important geopolitical issues facing the world. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, GPS2025 is reinforcing the city’s position as a super-connector by bringing together renowned academic and international experts from across the globe to exchange views on subjects that are impacting global prosperity. The co-organisers said they are honoured that Mr Wu Hailong, President of The China Public Diplomacy Association, delivered the keynote address to kick off GPS2025.



1.Mr Hailong Wu, President of The China Public Diplomacy Association, delivers the keynote speech on “China’s Worldview”.

Speaking during the keynote address, “China’s Worldview”, Mr Wu said:

“There are mainly four trends on the international landscape: the rise of China, the fault line in U.S.-West relations, the rise of the Global South and the shift of the world’s centre of gravity to Asia.”

“On Sino-US relations, China will continue to adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation . At the same time, we hope the United States can recognise the broader trajectory of historical progress and view China’s growth objectively.”

. At the same time, we hope the United States can recognise the broader trajectory of historical progress and view China’s growth objectively.” “On Sino-EU relations, this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations. China retains its confidence in Europe and believes Europe can be a cooperation partner. The two sides have the capability and wisdom to address existing issues properly and pave the way together for another promising 50 years.”

“Amid the current global transformation, a new force is emerging, and that is the Global South. Today, the Global South accounts for over 40 percent of global economic output and contributes 80 percent of global growth. It is a pivotal force in safeguarding peace, driving development and advancing global governance. It is reshaping the global political and economic landscapes while causing a historical shift in the global balance of power. A trend is taking shape with the ‘rise of the South and decline of the North’. Increasingly, Global South countries are gaining voice and influence in international affairs.”

“As long as we uphold the vision of a shared home, remain committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind and approach issues through equal-footed consultation and mutual accommodation, no problem is unsolvable.”

Following the keynote address were three panel discussions: “The Promise of Space – Breakthroughs and Potential”, “AI and the Future of Work”, and “Trade War, Hot Wars and the Global Economy”.

During the panel on trade war, speakers said they consider communications and cooperation to be important in managing the issue going forward. (Highlights of the panel discussions are enclosed in the Annex.)

Mrs Regina Ip, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Savantas Policy Institute, said, “Global Prosperity Summit is a joint effort by the government, think tanks and chambers of commerce to tell the true story of Hong Kong and help the world recognise the unique role Hong Kong can play in bridging divides and reducing differences.”

In addition to the Savantas Policy Institute and Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has joined as a co-organiser this year. GPS2025 is being held from 19 May to 21 May 2025 at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong. Participants include renowned scholars and experts from mainland China, Europe, North America and Asia, who have arrived in Hong Kong to exchange views and share suggestions on the critical issues that are affecting global development the most.

GPS2025 continues tomorrow with two more panel discussions, “Climate Change and Sustainable Development” and “Hong Kong’s Bridging Role in a Changing World”.

About Global Prosperity Summit

Global Prosperity Summit was initiated by a group of business, academic and experts in Hong Kong to provide a platform for frank, objective and rational discussion of dominant issues impacting global prosperity. The inaugural Summit was held in Hong Kong in 2024.

About Savantas Policy Institute

Savantas Policy Institute (SPI) was founded in 2006 by a group of Hong Kong belongers with overseas experience who care deeply about Hong Kong. The core vision of SPI is to enhance Hong Kong’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy. SPI engages mainly in conducting public policy research and analysis and recommending appropriate long-term developmental strategies, as well as promoting public understanding of and participation in the economic and social development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

About Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

Established in 1960, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) has played a crucial role in conducting strategic research, providing policy recommendations and contributing to the understanding of international politics, economics, security and other related fields. It has evolved into an important institution informing and shaping China’s foreign policy and global engagement and has been accredited as one of the most influential think tanks in China and around the world.

About European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

Initiated in 1997, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (EuroCham) is a non-governmental business interest group. The EuroCham is a ‘Chamber of Chambers’ with its membership comprising 16 European Chambers based in Hong Kong. The appointed representatives of these chambers make up EuroCham’s Board of Directors. Over 1,600 European companies are operating in Hong Kong. In 2019, Europe maintained its position as Hong Kong’s second-largest trading partner after mainland China and Hong Kong’s second-largest export destination and third-largest import supplier.



