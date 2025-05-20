Global Bakery Expo Spotlight: Angel Yeast Launches Feravor™ – A Revolutionary Natural Flavor Solution for Clean-Label Baking

SHANGHAI and DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Europe’s IBA 2025 and Asia’s China Bakery Exhibition, Angel Yeast (SH600298) captured global attention with its groundbreaking Feravor™ series. This innovative flavored yeast solution, available in Floral-Fruity and Butter variants, empowers bakers to meet clean-label demands with natural, flavor-enhancing technology.

Leveraging proprietary microbial fermentation technology, Angel Yeast’s innovation simultaneously elevates flavor complexity and extends product freshness. More than just an ingredient advancement, this development represents a strategic shift toward sustainable baking practices, establishing new benchmarks for premium baked goods. By enabling bakers to develop differentiated, clean-label offerings, the technology is poised to accelerate the industry’s transition to more natural and value-added production methods.

Angel Yeast showcased its innovative Feravor™ yeast series at the exhibition, featuring two natural flavor-enhancing strains: Feravor™-Rose and Feravor™-Buttery. Bread-making involves mixing, fermenting, proofing, and baking, with yeast naturally breaking down sugars to create both leavening gases and flavor compounds. Angel Yeast’s Feravor™ series—specifically developed for flavored poolish production—enhances this process through patented microbial strains that intensify aroma via natural metabolic pathways, eliminating the need for additives. Compatible with all bread varieties (from European-style to Asian-style), these yeasts integrate seamlessly into existing recipes, synergize with commercial baker’s yeast (including high-sugar variants), and enable bakers to elevate flavor complexity without altering production methods, directly addressing clean-label consumer demands.

“The core technology of these flavor yeasts lies in the strategic screening of target strains from traditional food sources and specialized environments, coupled with precision fermentation optimization. This enables natural aroma amplification in baked goods – achieving what artificial additives once promised, but through purely biological means,” said Dr. Yafang Sun, General Manager of the Yeast and Strain Resource Technology Center at Angel Yeast.

Feravor™-Rose : A yeast strain developed by Angel Yeast through years of screening from traditional Chinese fermented foods. Through fermentation metabolism, it imparts natural aromas like rose, fruit, and brandy notes to bread. It boasts strong adaptability, making it applicable to various bread formulas. Moreover, its natural antimicrobial metabolites can extend the product’s shelf life, meeting premium demands for naturally flavored baked goods.

: A yeast strain developed by Angel Yeast through years of screening from traditional Chinese fermented foods. Through fermentation metabolism, it imparts natural aromas like rose, fruit, and brandy notes to bread. It boasts strong adaptability, making it applicable to various bread formulas. Moreover, its natural antimicrobial metabolites can extend the product’s shelf life, meeting premium demands for naturally flavored baked goods. Feravor™-Buttery: A yeast strain developed by Angel Yeast through years of screening from plateau dairy products. Through fermentation metabolism, it imparts natural butter aroma and fresh floral notes to bread. Its fast-acting properties suit time-sensitive baking operations, preserving dough softness in 48-hour cold proofs and improving crumb moisture in sugar-free breads.

As demand grows for healthier, natural foods, Angel Yeast’s response is its Feravor™ series – breakthrough microbial technology overcoming traditional yeast’s flavor limitations. The floral-fruity and buttery strains deliver authentic fermentation flavors while maintaining baking efficiency, empowering artisanal bakers with clean-label solutions. In the future, Angel Yeast will continue advancing sustainable baking through natural flavor innovations, redefining industry standards for quality and environmental stewardship.

Source