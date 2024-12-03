ARCHIPELAGO MAKES MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH WITH SIGNING OF ASTON HOTEL & RESIDENCES KNOWLEDGE ECONOMIC CITY IN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At a ceremony in Madinah, Archipelago has been named as one of five global hotel chains to be selected to brand and operate hotels and serviced residences in the upcoming Islamic World District (IWD) area of Knowledge Economic City (KEC), a 6.8 million square meter mixed-use project in the holy city of Madinah. As one of the leading Master Developers in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KEC is delivering over 18,000 hospitality rooms that will further strengthen Madinah’s importance in the travel industry by significantly improving its tourism offerings, capacity and the pilgrim experience, all key elements of Saudi Vision 2030.



Above: Signing Between Archipelago and Knowledge Economic City in Madinah

Aston Hotel & Residences KEC will consist of 519 hotel rooms and 130 serviced apartments within the IWD area of KEC and will open in 2027. This district aims to maximize its proximity to Haramain railway station, which links Madinah to Makkah and Jeddah by high-speed train, and provides integrated services for pilgrims and visitors from the multiple cultures of the Islamic world. It will reflect these cultures in the facilities and services offered including hotels, shops, restaurants, entertainment outlets, medical clinics and other support services.

Archipelago is the largest privately owned operator of hotels in Southeast Asia, a key region for pilgrim travel and a region which is widely recognized as a high growth area for outbound tourism generally. Its Aston brand is the leading hotel brand in Indonesia with a history of over 27 years in that market.

“The importance of Indonesia as a tourism source market for Madinah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region cannot be overstated. With over 50% of Indonesia’s population under the age of 30, a growing middle class, consistent improvements in airlift and the rising influence of social media, Indonesia has the greatest capacity for outbound growth and pilgrim travel than any other Muslim nation. Madinah holds a special place in the heart of every Muslim and therefore its religious significance and history, ensures that the potential for heritage, medical, knowledge and religious tourism is unbound. We know that this announcement will create a lot of excitement in Indonesia’s travel sector and that there will be great anticipation amongst our millions of Indonesian members and customers to visit the Aston hotels in Madinah“, said Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago.

Commenting further John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago said “We are honored and proud to be partnering with KEC on bringing Aston Hotels to IWD and to be making our debut in Madinah. KEC is a vital project in terms of diversifying Madinah’s economy and creating a destination that provides a truly holistic experience for travellers, while celebrating the heritage, culture and religious identity of the Holy City. We look forward to working with KEC on this pivotal project and supporting the ongoing transformation of the country’s tourism sector“.

“We are excited to announce our strategic collaboration with Archipelago, marking a significant milestone for Knowledge Economic City (KEC). It is a testament to our shared values of excellence, innovation, and delivering extraordinary guest experiences,” Amin Shaker, Chairman of KEC commented. “With the incredible and continuous support from HH Prince Salman bin Sultan, this relationship with Archipelago allows us to set new hospitality standards in Madinah and will contribute to the Kingdom’s development goals in line with Vision 2030.”

Mohammad Al Mubarak, Chief Executive Officer of KEC, added, “It gives me great pleasure to share our collaboration with Archipelago, bringing new Aston branded hotels, Aston Hotel & Residences KEC, to the city. The introduction of these properties is a pivotal step forward in our mission to grow technology and knowledge-driven developments in Madinah and deliver unparalleled hospitality experiences to residents and visitors across all sectors.”

About Archipelago

Archipelago is Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned hotel management group, with over 55,000 rooms operating and under development in 200+ locations across Southeast Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and Caribbean and Latin America. In the GCC, Archipelago is a long-term strategic partner of Maison Privee, the leading vacation rental management company in the region. It is also opening its first two hotels in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in 2026. The company provides hospitality and advanced technology solutions for hotels, resorts and branded residences through its 13 award-winning owned brands, Aston, Aston Collection, Huxley, Avanika, Four Corners, The Alana, favehotel, Harper, Quest Hotels, Hotel Neo, Kamuela, Nordic, and Powered by Archipelago. These brands are positioned in different market segments, from budget to upper upscale hotels, resorts and branded residences. Its consistent technology and systems focus, flexibility and agility as an independent company and variety of hotel brands have been key factors in its success and expansion in the hotel industry.

About Knowledge Economic City

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is one of the economic cities launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bolster the national economy by providing exceptional investment opportunities. It aims to stimulate the creation of innovative commercial areas and contribute to positioning the Kingdom among the world’s leading economies. KEC is listed as a publicly traded company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Strategically located within the urban boundaries of Madinah, KEC is only 5 kilometers from the Prophet’s Mosque and is well-connected through key transportation networks, including King Abdulaziz Road, the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station, and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport. The city is designed as a smart urban development that emphasizes sustainability, featuring green spaces, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and advanced educational and healthcare facilities.

KEC plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with programs such as the Pilgrim Experience Program, Quality of Life, Housing, and Human Capability Development. The city offers an integrated urban lifestyle, blending quality living with lucrative investment opportunities. Its offerings include diverse residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational developments that cater to the needs of the community and reflect the Kingdom’s rapid economic growth.

With a vision to become Madinah’s gateway to the future, Knowledge Economic City is committed to delivering a unique lifestyle experience for its residents and visitors, achieving sustainable returns for its shareholders, and leveraging advanced technologies and eco-friendly practices in all aspects of development and operations.

About Islamic World District

The Islamic World District (IWD) is a landmark project strategically located in the southeastern part of Knowledge Economic City, adjacent to the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station in Madinah. Spanning an area of 1 million square meters, the project is designed to align with two key programs of Saudi Vision 2030: the Pilgrim Experience Program and the Quality of Life Program.

The IWD aims to support the Pilgrim Experience Program by enhancing the experience of pilgrims, Umrah visitors, and tourists through high-quality hospitality and services, ease of access to the holy sites, and enriching their religious and cultural journey. Additionally, it supports the Quality of Life Program by offering vibrant urban centers, family entertainment facilities, live performances, theaters, exhibitions, and festivals.

The project’s primary objectives include the development of permanent residential accommodations, hospitality facilities, and comprehensive support services such as a visitor reception center, cultural and social squares, diverse retail outlets, clinics, pedestrian pathways, green spaces, event areas, and an interactive Seerah Museum. The district’s architectural design draws inspiration from Islamic heritage, replicating styles from various Islamic countries to create a unique cultural and aesthetic experience.

Upon completion, IWD will feature approximately 18,000 hotel rooms, addressing the shortage of accommodation in Madinah and meeting the strategic goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program. The project will also cater to the Kingdom’s ambitious target of increasing the number of pilgrims, Umrah visitors, and tourists to 30 million annually. Connected by environmentally friendly transportation options, IWD is poised to become a vital hub that integrates religious, cultural, and recreational experiences in Madinah.

