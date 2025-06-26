AsiaPay Partners with the Soup Spoon Singapore to launch Mobile Payment Integration, and Elevating Dining Tech-driven Convenience

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AsiaPay, a leading digital payment solutions provider in Asia, today announced its partnership with The Soup Spoon Singapore, a beloved homegrown restaurant chain, to integrate a seamless mobile payment solution across all outlets. This collaboration aims to streamline payment transactions and enhance ordering and dining a modern, cashless experience for Singaporean consumers through cutting-edge technology.

With this integration, restaurants benefit from:

Frictionless Payments: Customers can now enjoy faster checkouts via PayDollar, an advanced integrated multi-channel payment service of AsiaPay secure mobile platform, reducing wait times.

Enhanced Security: trusted payment solution ensure transactions are fast and secur e.

Operational efficiency – Improve service speed by automating order-taking and payment processing.

Increased revenue potential – Digital menus with smart upselling features and seamless payments encourage higher spending.

“Our mission has always been to provide businesses with innovative integrated and secure digital payment solution multi-channel, this partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and streamline payment acceptance in F&B,” said Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. “Partnering with the Soup Spoon allows us to extend this capability to the food industry that readily enhances both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.”

“At The Soup Spoon, we strive to offer quick and easy healthy food options for our customers. Being able to speed up ordering and transaction allows a better flow for our customers at the self-service kiosk. We’re thrilled to offer more payment options for our diverse range of customers,” added Andrew Chan, Co-founder & Managing Director. “This aligns with our mission to blend wholesome food with modern technology.”

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier digital payment service and technology solution provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, eWallet, BNPL, and QR code payment, as well as cash collection.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay also offers its advanced, integrated, secure multi-channel digital payment solution and quality local service support in its 17 offices across the Asia Pacific region including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and India.

For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com.

About The Soup Spoon Singapore

At the Soup Spoon, we champion a commitment to clean eating with a focus on natural, sustainably-sourced ingredients. Our menu features signature soups, fresh salads, and lean meat dishes, all crafted to offer a healthier dining experience.

With over 30 outlets, including The Soup Spoon Union housing brands like The Soup Spoon, The Grill Knife and The Salad Fork, we strive to make healthy eating options accessible to individuals across diverse preferences, making healthy truly “your way”. The Soup Spoon’s stores and products are halal-certified and also available in major supermarkets and e-commerce platforms such as Redmart and Amazon, and in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Brunei.

For more information, please visit www.thesoupspoon.com

Source