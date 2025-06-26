povo Launches “povo2.0 Japan SIM” eSIM Data Plans for Foreign Visitors to Japan – Activate in 3 Minutes at LAWSON

TOKYO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KDDI has announced that starting July 1, 2025, “povo2.0 Japan SIM” cards, which allow foreign travelers to purchase data, will be available at approximately 14,600 Lawson locations (note 1) across Japan, a major convenience store chain in Japan. travelers can choose from four plans based on their needs: 3 GB (7 Days), 10 GB (30 Days), 25 GB (30 Days), and Unlimited Data (7 Days) (note 2). They can be purchased at the register with cash and utilize the eSIM card embedded in the customer’s device, so they can register online and connect to the internet in as little as three minutes (note 3).



povo2.0 Japan SIM

Povo uses au’s network to provide a stable connection over a large area of Japan. They aim to make travel in Japan as comfortable and fulfilling as possible for foreign travelers by making it easy to connect to a fast and reliable wireless network.

Start of service

1 July 2025

How to use a “povo2.0 Japan SIM”

Customers can bring a “povo2.0 Japan SIM” to the register and tell the cashier which plan they wish to purchase. After payment (cash only), the user can access the dedicated website by scanning the QR code on the reverse side, enter the PIN code found on the SIM card, and add data.



How to use a “povo2.0 Japan SIM”

List of “povo2.0 Japan SIM” plans

Plan name: Price

Additional 3 GB of Data (7 Days): ¥2,200

Additional 10 GB of Data (30 Days): ¥3,280

Additional 25 GB of Data (30 Days): ¥4,580

Unlimited Data (7 Days): ¥4,500

*Plans subject to change

For details, please visit: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/gift-card/

(note 1) Excludes locations that do not carry gift cards.

(note 2) Network speed may be limited during network congestion.

(note 3) Time until the user begins using the service as calculated by KDDI. This may differ based on the customer’s situation.

Source