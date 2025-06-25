Thursday, June 26, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleHiking, biking and s'more: These are the best gifts for outdoorsy people
Lifestyle

Hiking, biking and s’more: These are the best gifts for outdoorsy people

admin
By admin
0
2

Finding a great gift for the outdoorsy person in your life often feels like an uphill climb. And if camping or hiking isn’t exactly your idea of a good time, don’t fret — keep scrolling to find the perfect something that’ll peak your interest (and most importantly, theirs). In my pre-mortgage, pre-kid days, I spent more time under the stars than under a roof, and I was always “between jobs” as I chased my next big foray. So trust me — I know which outdoorsy gifts are worth it, and the ideas below are the best of the best.

The key is to think of practical presents that tap into their wanderlust or connect with their call of the wild, whether it’s something incredibly useful or delightfully adventurous. This gift guide includes a mix of the two — some are my all-time favorites from over the years, others are new finds that my fellow adventurers and I would happily receive (hint, hint).

In this guide, gift ideas are broken up by the following categories: Best outdoor gifts overall | Best outdoor gifts for men | Best outdoor gifts for women | Best outdoor gifts for kids

Quick Overview

Update, Jun. 23, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability.

Best outdoor girls overall

Image for the large product module

Amazon

$22 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

GSI

$10 at Dick’s
Image for the large product module

REI

$80 at REI
Image for the large product module

AllTrails

Image for the large product module

LifeStraw

$17 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

REI

$40 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Wise Owl Outfitters

$40 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Uncommon Goods

Image for the large product module

REI

$80 at Tevas
Image for the large product module

Darn Tough Vermont

$25 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

REI

$150 at REI
Image for the large product module

HotHands

$7 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Intex

two-seater version! 

$16 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

PETZL

$47 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Jolly Green Products

$29 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

AeroPress

$34 at Wayfair
Image for the large product module

Jetboil

morning oatmeal or camp meals.

$121 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

REI

$34 at REI
Image for the large product module

Peak Design

$80 at Adorama

Best outdoor gifts for men

Image for the large product module

Lululemon

Image for the large product module

The Atomic Bear

$13 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Yeti

$300 at Dick’s

Best outdoor gifts for women

Image for the large product module

Uncommon Goods

$60 at Uncommon Goods
Image for the large product module

BUFF

$20 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Vuori

Image for the large product module

Patagonia

Best outdoor gifts for kids

Image for the large product module

REI

Image for the large product module

Guardian Bike

$249 at Guardian Bikes
Image for the large product module

Backcountry

Image for the large product module

REI

$38 at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We’ve got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.

Source

Previous article
Waffle House post about ‘realest ID’ goes viral, prompting TSA response on social media
Next article
povo Launches “povo2.0 Japan SIM” eSIM Data Plans for Foreign Visitors to Japan – Activate in 3 Minutes at LAWSON
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024