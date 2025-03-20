Bened Life Leads Advocacy Campaign Alongside Research Innovation During Neurodiversity Celebration Week

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bened Life, a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing mental and neurological health, is announcing an international donation campaign during Neurodiversity Celebration Week. As part of its commitment to fostering innovative solutions for neurological well-being, Bened Life’s parent company is also expanding its efforts in clinical research and pioneering the development of next-generation probiotic strains targeting neurodiverse conditions.



Bened Life x InSeed Neuroinclusive Campaign

Expanding Clinical Research to Support Neurodiverse Communities

Bened Life is broadening its clinical research portfolio with the aim to deepen the understanding and therapeutic applications of probiotics in neurodiversity-related conditions. One upcoming clinical study will explore the impact of a psychobiotic for Autistic adults. Bened Biomedical, the parent company of Bened Life, is initiating a new clinical trial focusing on the qualitative experience of Autistic adults with a key collaborator in Taiwan. This pioneering research will be the first of its kind to evaluate the impact of a psychobiotic in Autistic adults rather than children. Bened Life is also consulting with Dr. Jack Gilbert, a professor at UCSD and Director of the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center, regarding advancing this preliminary research in Autistic adults.

The study builds upon Bened Life’s existing work in microbiome-based neurological health solutions, leveraging rigorous scientific methodologies to enhance outcomes for neurodivergent individuals. This initiative aligns with Bened Biomedical’s broader efforts in psychobiotics, which have demonstrated promising potential in conditions such as Autism and Parkinson’s disease.

Advancing Psychobiotic Research and Strain Development

In addition to clinical trials, Bened Life is expanding its research programs to identify how their neuroactive probiotic strains can further support cognitive function, emotional regulation, and overall brain health. Leveraging expertise from Bened Biomedical’s pioneering work in the gut-brain axis (GBA), Bened Life is refining and developing more effective, targeted probiotics that provide tangible benefits for neurodiverse populations.

The company continues to explore the impact of L. plantarum PS128 , a key psychobiotic strain initially discovered by Bened Biomedical, and its applications in addressing neurological conditions such as autism and neurodegenerative diseases.

A Commitment to Inclusive Innovation

“At Bened Life, we recognize that neurodiversity is a vital part of human diversity. Our expanded investments in research and innovation are aimed at ensuring that individuals with neurological differences have access to scientifically backed, effective solutions,” asserts Frankie Cheng, CEO of Bened Life.

“By integrating cutting-edge probiotic science with a commitment to inclusivity, we hope to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of neurodivergent individuals and their families.”

Bened Life to Launch Donation Campaign During Neurodiversity Celebration Week

As part of its ongoing efforts to support and empower neurodivergent individuals, Bened Life will be hosting a community-driven awareness and advocacy event throughout Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2025. From March 17 to 31, Bened Life is encouraging neurodivergent individuals, parents, and carers of neurodiverse people to share their stories navigating a neurotypical world.

Bened Life will be partnering with Inseed, a Taiwanese probiotics company to donate USD$1 for every story shared to the Taiwan Neurodiversity Support Association in an effort to amplify neurodiverse voices, promote understanding, and encourage meaningful conversations about inclusion and support globally.

By combining pioneering microbiome science with a mission-driven approach, Bened Life continues to uphold its vision of transforming the landscape of neurodiversity support. The company invites researchers, healthcare professionals, and the broader community to join in its efforts to create a more inclusive future for all.

Bened Life specializes in probiotic and postbiotic products that influence the brain via gut microbiome-to-brain signaling. Their flagship product Neuralli Ⓡ MP , the first gut-brain medical probiotic, features the clinically studied proprietary strain PS128, and offers dietary support for specific neurological conditions. Through rigorous clinical research and inclusive business practices, Bened Life aims to help make a world where neurodivergent and disabled people can thrive.

For more information, visit the Bened Life website .

