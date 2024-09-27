BETRIMEX SIGNS MOU WITH JIANGNAN MARKET IMPORTED FRUIT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO PIONEER FRESH COCONUT EXPORTS TO CHINA

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During a trade promotion event at the Guangzhou International Fruit & Vegetable Expo, Betrimex (Ben Tre Import Export Joint Stock Company) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jiangnan Market Imported Fruit Chamber of Commerce to establish a strategic partnership for exporting fresh coconuts from Vietnam to the Chinese market. This milestone marks a significant opportunity for Vietnamese fresh coconuts to enter the Chinese market.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate in Guangzhou, the Vietnam Coconut Association, and key members of the Jiangnan Market Imported Fruit Chamber of Commerce. This proactive move by Betrimex comes just over a month after the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China signed three protocols on agricultural product exports, including fresh coconuts, to China.



Betrimex and Jiangnan Market Imported Fruit Chamber of Commerce signed an MOU to promote Vietnamese fresh coconut exports to China.

Under this strategic partnership, Betrimex will be the Chamber’s strategic partner for supplying and importing fresh coconuts into the Guangzhou market. Both parties are committed to close cooperation to ensure a stable supply and high-quality products that meet export standards. They will also collaborate on trade promotion, marketing, and communication activities to enhance brand recognition and expand market share for Vietnamese fresh coconuts, not only in Guangzhou but throughout China.

Mr. Cao Ba Dang Khoa, General Secretary of the Vietnam Coconut Association, stated: “Immediately after the protocol was issued, we have been working tirelessly to connect Vietnamese businesses with Chinese partners.”

The Vietnam Coconut Association predicts that with the signing of the protocol allowing official export of fresh coconuts to China, fresh coconut export turnover this year could reach US$250 million, accounting for 25% of the total coconut industry’s export turnover. Mr. Khoa also noted that China is currently the main market, receiving more than 60% of Thailand’s coconut production. The emergence of Vietnamese fresh coconuts will create exciting competition, requiring businesses to pay special attention to product quality to gain customer trust. “Only then can we turn these MoUs into real value, bringing long-term benefits to the Vietnamese coconut industry,” he emphasized.

As a leading coconut manufacturer from Vietnam, Ms. Tran Que Trang, CEO of Betrimex, shared: “Exporting fresh coconuts to China is part of Betrimex’s long-term strategy. We have been proactively preparing since the protocol was in the negotiation stage, from developing international-standard plantations to researching and ensuring compliance with the stringent export standards of this massive market. Betrimex, in coordination with the Vietnam Coconut Association, has also been diligently promoting and seeking potential partners for over a year. With our years of experience in the Chinese market and the strong support from the Jiangnan Market Imported Fruit Chamber of Commerce, we are confident that Vietnamese fresh coconuts will open doors to deeper penetration into this vast market, gradually realizing the goal of bringing national agricultural products to the global stage.”

Betrimex is a familiar name in the Chinese market, with its processed coconut products having successfully won over consumers. Betrimex is also the only coconut enterprise in Vietnam with the China Organic certification for its coconut plantations. With this background, Betrimex is actively working to create new growth opportunities for the industry.

Betrimex and the Vietnam Coconut Association also signed an MoU to establish an Information Exchange Center with the Hainan Coconut Industry Association (China) in Vietnam. This center will serve as a bridge for exchanging information on markets, products, and supply sources for coconut products, to promote trade and increase export turnover between the two sides.

