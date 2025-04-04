BIG BANG NIGHT: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ AND USAIN BOLT JOIN HUBLOT IN THE CELEBRATION OF THE 20 YEARS OF ITS ICONIC MODEL

GENEVA, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hublot marked the 20th anniversary of its iconic Big Bang model with a memorable evening and first ever encounter of its ambassadors Kylian Mbappé and Usain Bolt at the Geneva Arena, as part of the Watches & Wonders fair. This unforgettable celebration was a tribute to Hublot’s trailblazing spirit and an ode to the brand’s “Art of Fusion”.



Last night, Hublot brought together the international elite of watchmaking, sport, gastronomy and music to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Big Bang, the watch that revolutionised contemporary Swiss watchmaking. The event highlighted the many facets of the world of Hublot, truly sensorial experiences. Chefs and brand ambassadors Anne-Sophie Pic, Clare Smyth, Yannick Alléno, Eneko Atxa and Andreas Caminada boast a combined total of 43 Michelin stars between them; these five culinary masters put on an unprecedented gastronomic performance as they prepared personalised signature dishes created especially for the anniversary. Each chef worked live in their own space, creating culinary delights which were a treat for the guests’ eyes and taste buds.

Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, welcomed the guests with a moving speech recounting the Big Bang’s two decades of phenomenal success. “Our icon, the Big Bang, has redefined the codes of contemporary watchmaking,” he said. “Twenty years on, celebrating its revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang continues to embody the boldness, innovation and pioneering spirit for which Hublot is renowned. It was such an emotional moment to have our Hublot Family united on this unprecedented occasion”.

The evening continued with a breathtaking performance by master mentalist and friend of the brand, Lior Suchard, who stunned the audience. Among the guests present were a host of Hublot ambassadors and friends, including football champion Kylian Mbappé, the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, professional sailor and 3 times Vendée Globe finisher, Alan Roura, world champion sprinter, Mujinga Kambundji, and head coaches for the France and Portugal football teams Didier Deschamps and Roberto Martinez.

The Geneva-born, New York-based DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alissia then ignited the room with a vibrant set. Her unique style, a blend of funk, R&B and pop, set the stage perfectly for the highlight of the event: A performance by Mika. Hublot invited the Lebanese-American-British artist famous for his numerous hits to celebrate this special anniversary, and the star duly delivered a dazzling performance in an electric atmosphere. The party went on until the early hours of the morning, with Alissia returning to the decks for a high-energy DJ set that had guests dancing the night away.

A true creative canvas, the Big Bang has set the stage for two decades of breathtaking ingenuity, enabling the introduction of new materials, rethinking traditional mechanical complications and transcending the barriers between watchmaking and art.



