BioQ Debuts at in‑cosmetics Global, Showcasing China’s Advancing Strength in Ingredient Innovation

PARIS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BioQ, the biotechnology affiliate of Chinese skincare brand GUYU, made its first appearance as a raw-material supplier at in-cosmetics Global, held April 14–16, 2026, in Paris. Widely regarded as the most prestigious stage for cosmetic ingredients, the event admits only companies with proven independent R&D and production capabilities — placing BioQ alongside established giants. BioQ Senior Scientist Hou Sen presented three proprietary ingredients — demonstrating GUYU’s capacity to independently develop and produce all its key raw materials.



BioQ – GUYU participates in in-cosmetics Global 2026

AuroGlab is an advanced, high-purity glabridin derived from Glycyrrhiza glabra. Through proprietary melt-crystallization purification, BioQ has achieved 99% purity — among the highest reported in the industry. Its 28-nanometer encapsulation technology enhances transdermal absorption by 3.4 times, while targeted-delivery mechanisms improve precision in addressing melanocytes.

Ginsenoside CK is a rare, highly active ginseng metabolite. Using an AI-driven enzyme-screening system, BioQ achieved high-purity, industrial-scale output with concentrations over 7,000 times higher than natural sources. Efficacy studies show that CK engages with 22 anti-aging targets, outperforming several benchmark actives.[1]

Biomimetic Extracellular Vesicles (BEV) is inspired by four Nobel Prize winning discoveries. It represents the world-leading functional ingredient designed to precisely mimic human cellular structures. By delivering youthful signals directly to cells, BEV captures the benefits of exosome technology while avoiding the potential risks associated with natural exosomes. Its precise 18.7nm particle size allows it to penetrate the skin’s surface non-invasively, reaching deep into the cellular level.

Through AI-guided functional programming, BEV combines an optimized ratio of gene-level active ingredients, such as miRNA, siRNA, NAD+, and PDRN, to significantly amplify its anti-aging effects. Laboratory tests show that BEV reduces aging cells by 64.08% within just eight hours.[2] Furthermore, after 24 hours, it restores the ATP energy levels of 58-year-old cells to 89% of the vitality found in 20-year-old cells.[3] Separately, it exhibits core activity levels 2.2 to 6.7 times higher than those of human-derived exosomes.

Currently protected by two core patents, this ingredient is a centerpiece of GUYU’s leadership in the frontier of cellular anti-aging. As a key company involved in setting the Chinese national standards for this field, GUYU’s development of BEV officially marks the beginning of the era of cellular-level precision skincare.

BioQ’s debut at in-cosmetics Global signals that GUYU has become an upstream technology company capable of exporting proprietary raw materials to the global market, reflecting the growing influence of Chinese innovation in the beauty supply chain.

[1] Data source from the internal report of the brand laboratory [2] Data sourced from SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou Branch) (Report No.: GZCPCH26000902-01CN). The results indicated a 64.08% reduction in the proportion of senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal) positive cells compared to the model group after 8-hour treatment with HME [3] Data sourced from Shaanxi Boxi General Testing Technology Co., Ltd. (Report No.: G4431-2601075). The results demonstrated that treatment with HME for 24 hours increased ATP levels in subjects’ fibroblasts by 111.9%, restoring them to 89% of the levels observed in fibroblasts from 20-year-old individuals.

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