Bird strike forces major airline to turn around after windshield is cracked midair

A United Airlines flight returned to Newark shortly after takeoff after a bird strike.

The aircraft had just departed Newark Liberty International Airport Monday morning, March 9, and was bound for Jacksonville, Florida, when the strike happened.

The airline confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

“United flight 1207 safely returned to Newark following a bird strike,” according to a United Airlines statement shared with Fox News Digital.

“Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we arranged for a new aircraft to take them to Jacksonville.”

There were 138 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737.

Federal aviation officials said the crew reported a cracked windshield and a possible pressurization issue after the bird strike.

“The FAA will investigate,” the agency said.

United later said a subsequent inspection did not show damage to the windshield.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware shows the plane was airborne for less than an hour before returning to Newark.

A replacement aircraft later transported passengers to Jacksonville.

Bird strikes are not uncommon.

The FAA tracks reported wildlife collisions through its Wildlife Strike Database, which has collected data since 1990, the FAA website noted.

Reporting is voluntary, so the numbers reflect incidents submitted by airlines, pilots and airports.

Federal data shows that roughly 291,600 wildlife strikes involving civil aircraft were reported in the U.S. between 1990 and 2023.

In 2023 alone, nearly 19,400 strikes were recorded at more than 700 U.S. airports.

The FAA has said the increase in reported incidents is linked to rising wildlife populations, more aircraft traffic and improved reporting.

The agency continues to expand research and mitigation efforts to reduce risks near airports.

Fox Business previously reported on a separate United Airlines incident involving windshield damage last year.

In that case, a United Boeing 737 Max 8 traveling from Denver to Los Angeles diverted to Salt Lake City after the crew discovered a crack in the aircraft’s multilayer windshield at a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the incident and collecting radar, weather and flight recorder data.

The aircraft was carrying 134 passengers and six crew members at the time; United arranged for a replacement plane to complete the trip.

Daniella Genovese contributed reporting.

