Black Friday deals worth the splurge: Score on 10 big-ticket items from Apple, Dyson and more

We track prices all day, every day, 365 days a year. It’s our job to comb through sale after sale to find the best deals. It’s gotten to the point where very few sales impress us, but every now and then the really, really, really good stuff gets a price cut — and that’s when we start to sound the alarms. Well, we’re sending out an all-points bulletin … cuz it’s Black Friday! We’re talking serious discounts here. Everything from tech gadgets to kitchen appliances and beauty essentials are on sale and some of them are seriously splurge-worthy.

This is what makes Black Friday the perfect time to finally purchase those more expensive items that you’ve been eyeing all year. It’s also the ideal time to get your holiday shopping done for everyone on your list. We monitor sales every single day (yes, it’s a dream job) so trust us when we say that these discounts are the real deal. We’re talking an Apple Watch for just $169 and a sleek Samsonite luggage set for $192 — that’s 60% off — and that’s only the beginning.

Keep scrolling to shop 10 can’t-miss Black Friday deals from brands like Coach, Apple, KitchenAid, Samsonite and more, and pat yourself on the back for saving some much-appreciated cash. But don’t wait to shop — we have a feeling these must-haves will sell out quickly.

Best splurge-worthy Black Friday deals

Amazon Get ready for those upcoming holiday travel plans by bringing home this two-piece luggage set from Samsonite that’s an eye-popping 61% off. This set includes a 20-inch carry-on roller and a 24-inch roller for longer trips. Both suitcases have TSA-approved locks, four multi-directional wheels and a 10-year warranty to give you some peace of mind. More than 3,000 shoppers have given this duo five stars. One even praised its durability and deemed it “luggage that can stand up to airline abuse!” $192 at Amazon

Amazon Every home could use one of Bissell’s beloved Little Green cleaners. Made to expertly scrub carpet and upholstery, this little machine is tough on dirt, but gentle on your fabrics. Even Yahoo Home and Garden Writer Kristin Granero, who put it to the test on her area rug, was pleasantly surprised with the results. The Little Green is down to just over $80, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year on Amazon. Plus, this gadget has over 68,000 five-star ratings to back it up. In fact, one shopper shared, “I bought this carpet cleaner specifically for my stairs and for the price of this tough little thing, it didn’t disappoint. I have children and a dog that constantly ruins my carpet. I needed to invest in something that wouldn’t necessarily break the bank but do the job well and this was it!” $81 at Amazon

Amazon Pro tip: Black Friday is the prime time to buy a smartwatch, and the Apple Watch SE is more than 30% off right now, making it a serious deal. This swim-proof smartwatch gives you access to your favorite apps right at your fingertips. You can take calls, answer texts, track your workouts, see how you slept and call for help if you need it with Emergency SOS. It’s also super customizable since you can change the watch face and swap out your band as much as you like. If you’re willing to pay a few extra bucks, you can also bring home the Apple Watch SE with two years of AppleCare+, which covers accidental damage, for some added peace of mind. $169 at Amazon

Dyson Hot tip: Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is $100 off just in time for Black Friday! This hair dryer is designed to dry your hair faster than a standard model, thanks to its high-pressure jet of air. It also regulates its own temperature to protect your hair from heat damage. It features four heat settings, three speed settings and several magnetic attachments to help you achieve your desired ‘do. Looking to invest even further in your hair tools? The coveted Dyson Airwrap is also $100 off. $329 at Amazon

Our Place If you’ve been debating buying an air fryer, now’s your shot — Our Place’s Wonder Oven is a wonderful $46 off. One of the best air fryers we’ve ever tested, the Wonder Over cooked all of the usual suspects — french fries, breaded chicken tenders, chicken wings and crab rangoons — and everything came out tender and crispy. Snag this 6-in-1 air fryer on sale in four colors. $149 at Amazon

Amazon A digital picture frame is ideal for those who have a ton of photos, but don’t want every wall in their home to turn into a gallery wall. With one of these stylish gadgets, you get to see your favorite images on a loop. Aura’s digital frames have received rave reviews from Yahoo editors, including Tech Editor Rick Broida, and the top-rated Carver frame is on sale for Black Friday. Not only can you load it up with photos via an easy-to-use app, but this frame also has free, unlimited storage, an interactive touch bar and a built-in speaker for videos. Pro tip: Aura’s Carver frame makes for an excellent gift. One fan explained, “I have gotten this for both my grandmother and now my mother. They love it, and the app is easy to use. The app makes this the best as your family and friends can add photos wherever they have the internet. My cousins can add pictures and short videos (under 30 seconds) of their kids to my grandmother’s frame from a few states over.” $139 at Amazon

Coach Looking for a new purse for the winter? This timeless tote from Coach is a stylish option that’s 50% off. This leather bag features a twist lock, protective feet on the bottom and two shoulder straps, plus three pockets inside to help keep you organized. Load it up with your wallet, sunnies, planner and tablet, and you’ll still have room to spare. Whether you make it your new everyday bag or work tote (it can fit up to a 14-inch laptop), it’s sure to go with practically any outfit. $198 at Coach

Amazon If you’ve always dreamed of having a KitchenAid mixer sitting on your kitchen counter, now’s your shot. The iconic appliance is at its lowest price since early fall. This stand mixer has 10 speeds and comes with a flex edge beater and a 5-quart mixing bowl, which can handle cookie dough, cake batter, bread mix and so much more. Plus, this aqua shade will be such a pretty pop of color in any kitchen. One supremely satisfied shopper explained: “I have wanted a Kitchen Aid mixer for at least 30 years and have always put it off because I couldn’t justify the price. Now that I finally broke down and bought one, I see why they are so expensive. I was shocked at how quickly it creamed butter and sugar with no effort whatsoever… If you are taken aback by the price, please remember that you get what you pay for and this is a machine well worth the cost.” $300 at Amazon

Amazon There is no shortage of over-ear headphones on the market, but Bose’s remain the cream of the crop. And it’s particularly worth noting that this is the lowest price these headphones have been in a month. These headphones have quite the resume: They feature full noise cancellation, 24 hours of battery life from a single charge and plush ear cups to keep you comfortable. One pleased reviewer deemed these “worth the money” and went on to share: “This headset is great. As far as the noise cancelling goes, it is superb. I was in the kitchen cooking and singing at the top of my lungs and I couldn’t even hear myself. … The headphones fit well and are not heavy. I wear mine approximately eight hours a day while at work, and have only had the battery go down to 70%. … I upgraded to these from the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. While those were amazing as well, these go far beyond those.” $199 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

