BLUETTI Previews Its EOFY 2025 Sale with Massive Savings and Giveaways

Countdown to BLUETTI EOFY Sale

What to Expect from the BLUETTI EOFY 2025 Sale

Australian shoppers can enjoy massive savings on best-selling BLUETTI power stations, with discounts of up to 43% off and limited-time flash sales on select models. But that’s not all. To make the EOFY Sale even more rewarding, BLUETTI is offering:

Lucky Draws : Sign up on the BLUETTI website for a chance to win exciting prizes.

: Sign up on the BLUETTI website for a chance to win exciting prizes. Bulk Deals : Extra discounts available on selected products when purchasing multiple units — perfect for families, businesses, or group buyers.

: Extra discounts available on selected products when purchasing multiple units — perfect for families, businesses, or group buyers. Social giveaways: Snag fantastic rewards by participating in social media campaigns.

Snag fantastic rewards by participating in social media campaigns. Additional savings: Spend above certain thresholds and get up to an additional 7% off.

Highlights of BLUETTI EOFY 2025 Sale

Most of BLUETTI products will join this shopping spree, with the Elite 200 V2, AC300+B300K, and AC180 being the standouts. Marking its second anniversary, the star product AC180 has won the hearts of over 4,500 Aussies since its launch. Many praise its capability of powering 1,800W high-wattage appliances while remaining portable at only 16 kg. So versatile, the AC180 can be ‘a better option than a second battery in your 4WD’, or function as a lifesaver to power TVs for a full game of rugby during power outages.

Get Ready for BLUETTI EOFY 2025 Sale

Keen to score the best deals early? Head over to the BLUETTI websitenow—early EOFY Sale deals have already started from May 26!

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

