Grab an Apple iPad Mini at its lowest price ever, plus 9 more of today’s best deals

Happy Memorial Day! Whether you’re celebrating with a backyard cookout or spending the day at the beach, you may want to sneak in a little shopping, cuz there are a ton of too-good-to-miss deals afoot. Of course, we at Yahoo Life have rounded up the best Memorial Day deals across the internet (and found tons of epic steals at Amazon alone), but this list is all about 10 of our fave buys for today. First up is an Apple iPad Mini — it’s at its lowest price ever. If you need a new grill for upcoming summer BBQs, this portable Cuisinart option is just $22 right now. And if you just want to treat yourself, we found a handbag from Kate Spade for over 70% off and a pair of crowd-pleasing “unicorn” shorts for just $13 a pop. And that is, as they say, just for starters…

Amazon Prefer a smaller tablet over a bulky laptop? This one’s on sale for its best price ever. McGraw says, “Think this is just a slightly larger version of your phone? Think again. With a 3:2 aspect ratio compared to the iPhone’s 2:1, the iPad Mini is much wider and, for those who use their tablets to read, can fit more text and feels more like a book or magazine in your hand. Speaking of fitting in your hand, it’s much less cumbersome than the full-size iPad, making it great for travel or slipping into a backpack for your commute.” Save $100 | Lowest price ever $399 at Amazon

Amazon Clocking in at just over four pounds, this little lightweight makes for effortless lugging. Bring it to the park or use it on your balcony — its small footprint will fit just about anywhere. That said, it’ll still accommodate enough food for a small group, so be sure to pack it for your next tailgate. Even better, the fun red color is down to its best price of 2025. $21 at Amazon

Amazon Vacationing can be stressful enough without worrying about your clothes getting wrinkled in transit. Keep ’em looking fresh on the go, courtesy of this Oprah-approved fabric smoother. The Nori was featured on her 2022 Favorite Things list: “This gadget quickly presses both sides of a shirt, dress or pair of pants and reaches its highest temperature in three minutes,” she says. “You can also use it to steam or refresh clothes.” It doesn’t often go on sale, so scoop it up ahead of your next trip — it hasn’t dipped lower all year. Save $30 with Prime $89 at Amazon

Amazon We found a tee that’s anything but boring, and it’s just as comfy as those well-worn styles you have folded in your drawer. This adorable square neck design has charming ruffled trim and slightly puffed sleeves that give it a fun, trendy vibe. And the best part? They’re only $12 right now, so you may want to grab a few to mix and match for summer! $12 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! Your journey to brighter teeth just got a lot easier, thanks to this whitening kit. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth via the pen for 30-60 minutes a day, and after five days, you should see a serious difference (i.e., as much as 10 shades whiter). You’ll get about 30 treatments out of this pack, and at over 50% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it marked down to. Now that’s something to smile about. Save $21 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet True Kate Spade fans know this subtle logo print is almost as integral to the brand as its signature shade of kelly green. Made from faux leather, it’s roomier than it looks and has a zippered closure and a slip pocket just right for your phone. Top handles and a crossbody strap give you options — and every girl needs options, right? $89 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Our Senior Deals Writer, Britt Ross, bought these for her mom as a gift, and said, “As someone who can’t stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she’s obsessed.” The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they have up to 50 hours of battery life is the cherry on the sundae. They’re currently within a few bucks of their all-time low. Available in six colors. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Our readers can’t get enough of these practical picks, raving about how comfortable they are for everything from puttering around the house to vacation (where those pockets will come in handy). The shorts are soft and durable, with a wide elastic waistband and a drawstring for a secure fit. One smitten shopper called them “unicorn shorts.” Made with a cotton-poly blend, they come in black, light gray, charcoal and navy and sizes S-XXL. Now that they’re as little as $13, I may grab them in every color. $13 at Amazon

REI Instead of carrying a cooler to a campsite or the beach, do yourself a favor and get one with wheels. It’ll be worth the extra cash, especially considering this one is 95 bucks off. The Roadie was put to the test by Yahoo Commerce Editor Janelle Randazza, and she had this to say: “I’m crazy about this cooler. It’s big enough to store everything we need for a campout or tailgate but small enough to fit in the trunk of our Prius. I can attest that everything will stay cool (from cans to hot dogs and anything else) for up to 48 hours.” Save $95 with code ANNIV2025 $380 at REI

Amazon Ever wish you could connect your earbuds to the in-flight entertainment rather than using those flimsy headphones the airline hands out? Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida calls this a “genius gadget” in his review , saying it “worked flawlessly, pairing easily with my AirPods Pro and remembering that connection from one session to the next.” It’s on rare sale for its lowest price of 2025, so grab one before your next flight. (Psst: You can also hook it up to the treadmill at the gym.) $42 at Amazon

More of the best sales to shop today:

Adidas : Get an extra 30% off full-priced and sale items with code ADICLUB during the Long Weekend Sale.

Anthropologie : Save up to 30% on furniture and more as part of the Memorial Day Event.

Brooklinen : Score bedding and bath linens for 25% off (or more) sitewide for Memorial Day.

Coach Outlet : Save up to 70% on sale styles.

Cozy Earth : Save up to 35% on Oprah-approved bedding and pajamas with our exclusive code YAHOO .

Everlane : Snag up to 80% off sale styles.

J.Crew : Save up to 50% on thousands of items during the Summer Kickoff Event.

Kate Spade Outlet : Get up to 70% off, plus an additional 20% off thousands of accessories.

Loft : Take 40% off of your entire purchase.

Nordstrom : Shop new sale items for up to 75% off.

Nordstrom Rack : Save up to 85% with thousands of new deals.

Old Navy : Score up to 50% off during the Memorial Day sale.

REI : Save up to 60% on camping supplies, running gear and past-season items during the retailer’s biggest sale of the year.

Spanx : Get up to 70% off sale items.

Sur La Table : Save up to 50% on top brands like Staub, Le Creuset and more.

Target : Get up to 50% off outdoor essentials like fire pits, pool accessories and more.

Walmart : Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.

Wayfair: Stock up on furniture, linens and more for up to 70% off during the Memorial Day Clearance sale.

When you’re done having fun in the sun, be sure to grab these deals while you still can. (Amazon, Kate Spade, REI)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source