Budget airline expands its footprint with 11 new tropical flight routes beginning in November

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Southwest Airlines will add 11 new nonstop international routes to its schedule beginning in November, giving travelers more options for their next tropical escape.

On Nov. 1, the carrier will start offering nonstop service from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas to Puerto Vallarta (PVR), the New York Post reported.

Southwest Airlines already has command of more than 40% of all flight operations at LAS.

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In February 2027, the airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Liberia and to Aruba (AUA) in March.

Demand for travel to Liberia has surged by 11.8% in recent months, according to the New York Post.

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In June, BNA will also begin nonstop service to Nassau (NAS) and Providenciales (PLS).

Southwest Airlines will be the only carrier with direct flights for all four of the Nashville routes.

Southwest will add four new international routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in June, as well.

Flights will go to San José, Costa Rica, beginning in March, and there will be service to Liberia, Punta Cana and Nassau starting in June.

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Two more direct flights from Columbus (CMH) and Pittsburgh (PIT) to Punta Cana (PUJ) will be available in March and June, respectively.

Southwest Airlines first began service on June 18, 1971, going from Love Field in Dallas to San Antonio and Houston, according to their website.

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Today, the company is the world’s largest low-cost carrier by fleet size and passenger volume, flying several variants of the Boeing 737 family, with the Boeing 737 MAX 8 being the newest.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

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