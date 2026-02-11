CDC issues urgent travel alert as virus outbreak hits exclusive sunny islands destination

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of exclusive sunny islands are on alert as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an urgent warning of a virus outbreak.

The Seychelles, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, were hit with a level two alert about the chikungunya virus.

“There is an outbreak of chikungunya in Seychelles,” the alert said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“You can protect yourself by preventing mosquito bites.”

Common symptoms are a fever and joint pain starting three to seven days after a bite from an infected mosquito, according to the CDC.

Headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash are other symptoms — with most people recovering within a week.

“Some can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness,” the CDC’s site says. “Death from chikungunya is rare.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The CDC recommends that travelers get the chikungunya vaccine and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Travelers should “use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, and stay in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors.”

In December, the CDC issued Level 2 travel advisories for Cuba , Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Guangdong Province in southern China — advising Americans to “practice enhanced precautions” when visiting these areas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seychelles consists of about 115 islands off the coast of East Africa, with 354,034 travelers visiting from January to November of last year, according to government data.

The Vallée de Mai national park is one of the world’s smallest natural UNESCO World Heritage sites.

It is home to many unique forest species.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Another UNESCO site is the island of Aldabra, which is one of the world’s largest raised coral atolls.

Source