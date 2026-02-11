FAA abruptly halted El Paso flights over Defense Department’s plans for anti-drone technology

The Federal Aviation Administration abruptly grounded all flights in and out of El Paso International Airport in Texas on Wednesday for 10 days — and then lifted the order hours later — over anti-drone technology the Department of Defense was testing, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The two agencies were scheduled to discuss safety precautions later this month, but the Department of Defense sought to use the technology earlier the person said. The FAA closed airspace early Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Trump administration official said the Department of Defense disabled Mexican cartel drones that had breached U.S. airspace. The Pentagon declined to provide further detail, including about the possible wreckage of the drone.

The Trump administration said there was no threat to commercial air travel currently.

The airport sits next to Biggs Army Airfield and is near the Mexican border, about 12 miles from Juarez, Mexico.

A person briefed on the matter earlier Wednesday said that the Department of Defense was testing laser counter-drone technology.

The FAA initially halted flights in El Paso until late Feb. 20 and the ban applied to a 10-nautical-mile area around the airport. The FAA hadn’t immediately disclosed the security reasons for the temporary sudden halt or why it was set for so long.