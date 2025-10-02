Celltrion launches AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh) intravenous (IV) formulation in the United States

The AVTOZMA ® (tocilizumab-anoh) intravenous (IV) formulation was approved in January 2025 by the FDA to treat the same conditions as the reference product ACTEMRA ® (tocilizumab)

AVTOZMA is Celltrion’s fifth immunology biologic and seventh biosimilar approved by the FDA

This launch strengthens Celltrion’s immunology portfolio beyond tumor-necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha and interleukin (IL)-12 and 23 inhibitors, to include an IL-6 inhibitor, broadening coverage across multiple inflammatory pathways and addressing a wider spectrum of diseases and patient populations

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Celltrion, Inc. today announced that AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh) intravenous (IV) formulation is now available to patients in the United States.

AVTOZMA IV is approved for all same indications as the reference product Actemra® (tocilizumab), including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (PJIA), systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and cytokine release syndrome (CRS).[1] AVTOZMA IV will be available in all the same formulations currently provided by ACTEMRA IV. The available presentations are 80 mg/4 mL (20 mg/mL), 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), 400 mg/20 mL (20 mg/mL) in single-dose vials.

“Immune-mediated conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis have profound impact on patients’ daily lives,” said Prof. Gerd-Rüdiger Burmester, MD, Professor of Medicine and Rheumatology, Senior Professor in the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany. “The availability of a tocilizumab biosimilar gives physicians additional options to manage the disease and maintain continuity of care, which is a welcome news for both patients and clinicians.”

“The launch of AVTOZMA IV reinforces Celltrion’s strong commitment to providing physicians and patients with access to high-quality treatment options for serious immune-mediated diseases and to supporting the sustainability of the U.S. healthcare system,” said Thomas Nusbickel, Chief Commercial Officer of Celltrion USA. “It also strengthens our immunology portfolio, expanding beyond TNF-α and IL-12/23 inhibitors, now including an IL-6 inhibitor, broadening coverage across inflammatory pathways and enhancing our ability to address a broader range of patient needs.”

At launch, AVTOZMA IV will be supported by a comprehensive patient support resources for healthcare providers and patients, and copay support for eligible commercial patients prescribed AVTOZMA IV.

About AVTOZMA® (CT-P47, tocilizumab-anoh)

AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), containing the active ingredient tocilizumab, is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that acts as an interleukin 6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist. Based on data from the global Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, and immunogenicity of CT-P47 compared to reference tocilizumab, AVTOZMA received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission (EC) in January and February 2025, respectively. In July 2025, the FDA approved an additional indication for the intravenous (IV) formulation of AVTOZMA for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older.

INDICATION

AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh) is an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist indicated for treatment of:

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): Adult patients with moderately to severely active RA who have had an inadequate response to one or more Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs).

Adult patients with moderately to severely active RA who have had an inadequate response to one or more Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs). Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA): Adult patients with GCA.

Adult patients with GCA. Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (pJIA): Patients 2+ years-old with active pJIA.

Patients 2+ years-old with active pJIA. Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (sJIA): Patients 2+ years-old with active sJIA.

Patients 2+ years-old with active sJIA. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) : Adults and pediatric patients 2+ years-old with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome

: Adults and pediatric patients 2+ years-old with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome COVID-19: Hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS INFECTIONS

AVTOZMA® and other tocilizumab products may increase the risk of serious infections, potentially leading to hospitalization or death, especially in patients using concurrent immunosuppressants.

If a serious infection develops, interrupt AVTOZMA until the infection is controlled. Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis (TB) which may present with pulmonary or extrapulmonary disease. Test for latent TB before and during treatment (except in COVID-19 patients) and treat latent infections before starting AVTOZMA.

Invasive fungal infections: Such as candidiasis, aspergillosis, and pneumocystis, may present as disseminated rather than localized disease.

Opportunistic infections, including bacterial, viral and other opportunistic pathogens.

Monitor patients for signs of infection, including TB, during and after AVTOZMA treatment.

Contraindications: Known hypersensitivity to tocilizumab products.

Serious Infections. Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported with AVTOZMA. Do not use during active infections, including localized infections. Discontinue AVTOZMA if a serious infection occurs and resume only once controlled.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Perforation. Gastrointestinal perforations, often linked to diverticulitis, have been reported with tocilizumab. Use AVTOZMA cautiously in high-risk patients and promptly evaluate new abdominal symptoms for early detection and management.

Hepatotoxicity. Monitor for hepatic injury signs. Avoid AVTOZMA if ALT/ AST >1.5x ULN (RA/GCA) or >10x ULN (COVID-19); discontinue if ALT/AST >5x ULN or symptoms of liver disease develop.

Changes in Laboratory Parameters. Monitor neutrophils, platelets, liver enzymes, and lipids due to potential treatment-related changes; avoid initiating AVTOZMA in patients with critically low ANC or platelet counts.

Immunosuppression. The impact of AVTOZMA on malignancy development is unknown, but it may increase risk as an immunosuppressant.

Hypersensitivity Reactions, including anaphylaxis, and death, have occurred; administer IV infusions with anaphylaxis management support, discontinue permanently if reactions occur, and avoid use in patients with known hypersensitivity.

Demyelinating Disorders. The impact of tocilizumab on demyelinating disorders is unknown, but rare cases were reported; monitor symptoms and use caution with preexisting or recent disorders.

Active Hepatic Disease and Hepatic Impairment. Treatment with AVTOZMA is not recommended.

Live Vaccines. Avoid concurrent use with AVTOZMA.

Adverse Reactions (≥5%) include upper respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, hypertension, elevated ALT, and injection site reactions.

For more information, see Full Prescribing Information.

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people’s lives worldwide. Celltrion is a pioneer in the biosimilar space, having launched the world’s first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Our global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and endocrinology. Beyond biosimilar products, we are committed to advancing our pipeline with novel drugs to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines. For more information, please visit our website www.celltrion.com/en-us and stay updated with our latest news and events on our social media – LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Celltrion USA

Celltrion USA is Celltrion’s U.S. subsidiary established in 2018. Headquartered in New Jersey, Celltrion USA is committed to expanding access to innovative biologics to improve care for U.S. patients. Celltrion’s FDA-approved biosimilar products in immunology, oncology, hematology, and endocrinology include: INFLECTRA® (infliximab-dyyb), TRUXIMA® (rituximab-abbs), HERZUMA® (trastuzumab-pkrb), VEGZELMA® (bevacizumab-adcd), YUFLYMA®(adalimumab-aaty), AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anho), STEQEYMA® (Ustekinumab-stba) STOBOCLO® (denosumab-bmwo), OSENVELT® (denosumab-bmwo), and OMLYCLO® (omalizumab-igec), as well as the novel biologic ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb). Celltrion USA will continue to leverage Celltrion’s unique heritage in biotechnology, supply chain excellence and best-in-class sales capabilities to improve access to high-quality biopharmaceuticals for U.S. patients. For more information, please visit www.celltrionusa.com and stay updated with our latest news and events on our social media – LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws. This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements may be also identified by words such as “prepares”, “hopes to”, “upcoming”, “plans to”, “aims to”, “to be launched”, “is preparing”, “once gained”, “could”, “with the aim of”, “may”, “once identified”, “will”, “working towards”, “is due”, “become available”, “has potential to”, “anticipates”, the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries’ management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, including the risk factors disclosed in its Annual Report and/or Quarterly Reports, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such statements.

Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

Trademarks

AVTOZMA® is a registered trademark of Celltrion Inc.

ACTEMRA® is a registered trademark of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

