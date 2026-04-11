China Daily: Guizhou finds its voice through global storytellers

GUIZHOU, China, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A media tour highlights the southwestern province as a place where ancient culture, a pristine environment and modern narratives meet, Elliot Maldonado reports.



Clouds drift over Guizhou’s Bawang Valley in a breathtaking aerial view.

In the mountains of Southwest China, the China Storyteller Partnerships launched an action-packed media tour for content creators and journalists from around the world, featuring an immersive itinerary balancing intangible cultural heritage with natural beauty.

Beginning in Tongren, Guizhou province, on March 27, the dozen members fortunate enough to be part of this profound opportunity — including me — experienced all aspects of the region, from Fanjing Mountain’s ancient history high above the clouds to love ballads sung in Lizhi Gorge, leaving us with stories to tell long after we had left.

Our journey began with a night in Zhaisha Dong village, where local women dressed in intricate clothes were clearly excited to welcome their guests.

“From the very beginning, the warmth and sincerity of the local welcome created a strong emotional connection with all members of the international delegation,” said Pakistani Zamir Assadi, of Lord Media Network in Islamabad.

The people from the Dong ethnic group had prepared a bamboo “dance” that serves as a fusion of tradition and tourism: a signature experience to welcome global visitors with open arms. The square erupted in cheers as we carefully hopped and leaped over the bamboo sticks moving on the ground.

Matching the rhythmic energy of our generous hosts, our tour group enthusiastically joined in traditional activities, and soon social lines and cultural divides became blurred as villagers, stage performers, and visitors joined hands to dance around a crackling bonfire.

The excitement continued as the tour bus wound through the mountains and pulled up to a basketball court set in a cave in Yanhe Tujia autonomous county for a game that would certainly test our skills.

Fortunately, for our less-than-coordinated team, the full-court game against a local side was just for fun, and we were rewarded for our efforts with the surreal experience of running, dribbling and shooting beneath a rock ceiling.

Exhausted, we came off the court to thunderous applause, the energy of the audience turning the moment into an unforgettable highlight.

“This feels to me like a once-in-a-lifetime memory. I have never seen anything like this before. The crowd was electric. The cave felt magical. I can’t wait to share this with everyone,” said Luke O’Farrell, a content creator from Ireland.

From there, our journey continued into the mist-shrouded Wuling Mountains, where we hiked through clouds to reach the sacred summit of Fanjing Mountain.

Here, at this UNESCO World Heritage site, gravity-defying formations like the “Mushroom Stone” left us awe-struck, standing as natural wonders formed over millennia.

Even more astonishing were the pair of temples perched high upon a stone pillar, leaving us asking how ancient monks could have ever built such structures, hauling timber and stone to the top of a seemingly unscalable peak before modern infrastructure made access possible.

Surrounded by shifting clouds hanging over deep valleys below, one could only be fascinated by how magical and otherworldly the heart of Guizhou really is.

The province’s current tourism theme, “Colorful Guizhou”, is part of the local authorities’ efforts to tell the world about the region’s multifaceted soul, and that it goes beyond ethnic diversity and fields of flowers.

Xie Nian, deputy head of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China’s Guizhou Provincial Committee, says that initiatives continue to enhance the province’s environment, cultural vitality and overall visitor experience.

That commitment was evident in Lizhi Gorge, where we boarded a pavilion-inspired boat and glided silently through emerald waters framed by towering cliffs. The water’s clarity and the pristine scenery were testament to the value placed on the environment and its ecology.

The tour concluded in Guiyang, the capital city of the province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 20th Guizhou Tourism Development Conference.

Surrounded by shops, with architectural elements inspired by the province’s diverse ethnic groups, it became apparent that Guizhou’s vision is forward-looking while integrating its cultural heritage.

If tourism is a form of storytelling, then Guizhou has found a voice that speaks clearly, honestly, and earnestly.

Many of our fondest memories of this trip — Guizhou’s unique natural wonders and the vibrant traditions of its ethnic groups — are the direct result of decadeslong environmental preservation, careful planning and a respect for heritage. Together, they reflect a province that is not only safeguarding its past but also planning for its future.

With cameras and phones full of epic experiences, our group of international storytellers returned home with a profound sense of connection and hundreds of reasons to say, “See you soon, Guizhou”, rather than “Goodbye”.

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