Chongqing, London Residents Interact in Real-Time Through Screen

On February 6, the “Nihao! China • Let’s Meet“ 2025 Happy Chinese New Year cultural exchange event started with a screen-lighting ceremony in Chongqing, China, and London, UK. The event, centered around interactive “Time-Space Magic Mirror” installations, bridges the two cities through real-time cultural interactions, celebrating the shared spirit of the Chinese New Year.

Officials and guests activated the dual-city screens at Chongqing’s Changjiahui City Viewing Platform and London’s King’s Cross Station, marking the start of a five-day cultural dialogue. Until February 10, residents in both cities can interact daily from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Chongqing time) and 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (London time), sharing festive greetings.



Citizens from both Chongqing and London interacted in real-time through the big screen, passing on smiles, kudos, and hugs.

“With the inclusion of the Chinese Spring Festival in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, the international community has recognized the global cultural value of this festival. This event, which uses the Chinese New Year as a bond and the Time-Space Magic Mirror as a medium, invites the British public and Chinese expatriates in the UK to interact in real-time with Chongqing residents, breaking spatial boundaries and bringing Chongqing’s city culture to the UK. It allows us to share joy with London friends and invites everyone to join us in celebrating the New Year, feeling the unique charm of this city,” said Zhang Qiong, Deputy Director-General of the Publicity Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee.

At King’s Cross Station, Pan Hang, Director Assistant of the China National Tourist Office London, shared, “Our interactive installation mirrors this magic, offering a gateway between China and the UK, between Chongqing and London, and between tradition and modernity.”



The guests from London lit the starting device together, symbolizing the official opening of the “Magic Door” for cultural exchanges between Chongqing and London.

