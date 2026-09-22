CJ 4DPLEX EXPANDS SCREENX PRESENCE IN EUROPE THROUGH NEW AGREEMENT WITH PATHÉ CINÉMAS

Partnership marks a major SCREENX milestone with one of Europe’s most prominent cinema exhibitors

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of premium cinema formats and immersive theater experiences, and Pathé Cinémas, one of Europe’s leading cinema operators, today announced a new agreement to bring four new SCREENX auditoriums to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Two locations in Belgium, one in France and one in the Netherlands are set to open by the end of 2026.

The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between CJ 4DPLEX and Pathé Cinémas. What began with the introduction of multisensory 4DX to European audiences evolved to include the launch of SCREENX at Pathé La Villette in Paris in 2018. Adding four new SCREENX locations across France, Belgium, and the Netherlands represents the next phase of that partnership and reflects both companies’ ongoing commitment to premium cinema experiences in Europe.

Pathé Cinémas is one of Europe’s most notable cinema exhibition companies. The company has played a defining role in shaping modern moviegoing in France, with operations also spanning Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Morocco. Pathé Cinémas remains a central force in European film production and distribution through its broader entertainment business.

SCREENX transforms the moviegoing experience with its revolutionary format, which seamlessly extends the picture beyond the front screen and onto the auditorium’s surrounding walls on the left and right sides. Delivering this premium 270-degree panoramic display enhances key scenes with exclusive visual elements and fully immerses audiences in a one-of-a-kind cinematic adventure.

“Europe is one of SCREENX’s most dynamic and strategically important markets, and this expanded agreement with Pathé Cinémas represents another significant milestone in our growth,” said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. “Pathé is one of Europe’s most respected and innovative cinema exhibitors, and we are proud to deepen our longstanding partnership across France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Together, we look forward to bringing the uniquely immersive SCREENX experience to more moviegoers and creating new opportunities to expand our partnership throughout Europe.”

“Our relationship with CJ 4DPLEX has been built on a shared belief in the power of premium cinema, and this expansion deal follows naturally from that foundation,” said Laure de Boissard, Managing Director of Pathé Cinemas. “Bringing SCREENX to additional markets across Europe is an exciting step, and we look forward to offering our guests a premium experience that goes beyond the traditional screen.”

Together, the four auditoriums will further establish SCREENX’s presence across three of Europe’s most active cinema markets.

About Pathé Cinémas

Pathé is the leading cinema operator in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, and also operates in Belgium, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Morocco. Pathé operates 129 cinemas with a total of 1,308 screens. Its strategy of moving upmarket and modernizing its cinemas is driven by an active policy of building, rebuilding, and renovating; continuous innovation featuring the best technologies; unique, tailored services; and an optimized moviegoer experience, both in-cinema and online.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea’s leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, we design and develop immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology, and cultural vision, we are committed to redefining the future of cinema starting right here in Korea.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across many countries worldwide, working with the world’s top exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our global presence keeps growing driven by our mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema. Innovation drives us to connect people beyond language and borders through shared experiences.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world’s most immersive platform, breaking free from the boundaries of a single screen to place audiences at the heart of the story. With visuals flowing seamlessly across the walls, SCREENX connects film and space, creating moments of true natural immersion. Every sequence is curated to reflect the director’s vision, turning each film into a journey only SCREENX can deliver.

About 4DX

4DX provides the best synesthetic viewing experience that connects the audience with movies through its state-of-the art motion-seats and 21 environmental effects that include water, wind and scents. The 4DX theater is a special theater where you can feel various environmental effects such as wind, light, fog, fragrance, and vibration, as well as motion chairs that move according to the scene of the movie. Audiences can feel a new level of 4DX effect that maximizes vividness in each scene beyond simply watching movies with limitations of existing video and sound.

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