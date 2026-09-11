CJ Foods’ Korean Spirits Brand jari Sweeps Top Honors at Leading Global Spirits Competitions

All three jari Korean distilled spirits earned awards at the 2026 IWSC and ISC, highlighting the brand’s craftsmanship and building momentum for its U.S. debut this fall.

The brand is set to launch in the U.S. this fall, offering a whole new Korean culinary experience through perfectly paired K-Spirits and K-Food.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CJ Foods’ premium Korean distilled spirits brand, jari, has earned a series of accolades at major international spirits competitions ahead of its U.S. launch, demonstrating the exceptional quality of its products.



jari Moonbaesool 24 and jari Gamuchi 24

At the 2026 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) and the 2026 International Spirits Challenge (ISC), CJ Foods entered three products – jari Moonbaesool 24, jari Moonbaesool 41, and jari Gamuchi 24 – with all three receiving awards. Alongside the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the IWSC and ISC are widely regarded as among the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions. These latest accolades highlight the growing global competitiveness of Korean distilled spirits.

At the 2026 IWSC, jari Moonbaesool 24 and jari Moonbaesool 41 were awarded Silver medals, while jari Gamuchi 24 received a Bronze medal. jari Moonbaesool 24 and jari Moonbaesool 41 earned impressive scores of 94 and 91 points, respectively, and were praised for their delicate fruit aromas, smooth mouthfeel, and well-balanced flavor profiles.

At the 2026 ISC, jari Moonbaesool 24 received a Gold medal, while jari Moonbaesool 41 and jari Gamuchi 24 each earned Silver medals. The ISC evaluates spirits from around the world through blind tastings conducted by expert judging panels, assessing quality, flavor, and overall craftsmanship. The recognition received by all jari entries demonstrates that the brand’s contemporary interpretation of the distinctive flavors and aromas of Korean traditional spirits has resonated with leading global experts.

jari is a premium Korean distilled soju brand that elevates exceptional Korean traditional spirit bases into refined, aged expressions. In collaboration with Moonbaesool Brewery and Danong Bio, CJ Foods launched jari Moonbaesool 24 and jari Gamuchi 24 in Korea this July. The company plans to launch jari in the U.S. this fall, introducing consumers to a new Korean culinary experience through Korean distilled spirits designed to pair well with K-food.

“We are delighted that jari‘s quality and craftsmanship have been recognized at globally renowned spirits competitions,” said Sungjin Oh, K-Spirits Team Lead at CJ Foods. “Going forward, we will continue to promote the appeal of Korean distilled spirits through collaborations with Korea’s outstanding distilleries, while enabling consumers around the world to experience Korean food culture in richer and more diverse ways through jari.”

About jari

jari is CJ Foods’ premium Korean distilled spirits brand, created to bring the distinctive flavors, heritage, and cultural value of Korean traditional spirits to the global culinary scene. Developed in collaboration with acclaimed Korean distilleries, jari transforms exceptional traditional spirit bases into refined, aged expressions, including jari Moonbaesool 24 and jari Gamuchi 24, which are matured in traditional onggi earthenware vessels. Named after the Korean word for a place where people gather to share food and drinks, jari reflects a vision of connecting people, food, and culture through spirits, while offering versatile pairings with K-food and new ways for global consumers to experience K-Spirits.

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from food ingredients and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. Established as Korea’s first sugar manufacturer in 1953, CJ Foods has grown to become the country’s largest food company. Today, it is leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand, “bibigo.” The company operates in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, Europe, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan’s), Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.

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