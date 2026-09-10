RISION Magic Pro Now Available for Pre-Order: Professional-Grade USB-C Thermal Imaging in Your Pocket

Featuring AI dual-spectrum fusion, intelligent analysis, and instant reporting, the RISION Magic Pro sets a new standard for home and commercial inspections.

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RISION, a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent sensing, today opened pre-orders for the RISION Magic Pro, the professional model in its Magic Series of USB-C thermal cameras, available from September 10th on RISION’s official website.



RISION Magic Pro is now available for pre-orders.

Announced on August 3 alongside the RISION Magic, the Magic Pro turns a smartphone, tablet or Windows computer into a full thermal inspection tool. It shares the Magic’s 24-gram, battery-free USB-C design, AI BiSpectrix™ fusion and free RISION View apps, and adds the image detail needed to inspect, document and report on complex thermal scenes.

“With the Magic, we made thermal imaging accessible to anyone. With the Magic Pro, we give inspectors, tradespeople and demanding home users a tool they can rely on from the first scan to the final report,” said York Guo, founder and CEO of RISION. “Higher resolution shows the problem, live multi-zone analysis quantifies it, and one-tap reporting documents it”.

What the Magic Pro Adds

The RISION Magic Pro matches the Magic’s ≤40 mK sensitivity, 25 Hz refresh rate, -4 °F to 1112 °F (-20°C to 600°C) range and ±2% accuracy. Its difference is the sensor: a native 256 × 192 array, processed by QuadIR™ into a 512 × 384 image. Individual breakers, terminals, HVAC tubing or a single pipe behind drywall resolve as distinct objects, with clear separation, and every point, line and area measurement lands on the right component. Radiometric photos, video and one-tap PDF reports carry that same detail to the client.

Built for Real Inspection Work

From electrical panels to HVAC systems, the Magic series handles a wide range of inspection, including but not limited to:

Electrical: Monitor five breakers at once; a threshold alert flags any circuit running hotter than its neighbors .

. HVAC: Compare supply and return temperatures, and film a compressor’s start-up to catch faults that only appear under load.

Building and energy audits: Map insulation gaps, thermal bridges and air leaks across a whole facade, then deliver a PDF report tying every anomaly to a visible-light photo.

Mechanical and automotive: Track bearings, motors and brake discs with real-time waveform graphs.

Pricing and Availability

The RISION Magic Pro is priced at $299 MSRP. Pre-orders now open on RISION’s official website with a $10 deposit, offering an early-bird price of $219 ($90 off), valid until September 28, with open sales via the official website and Amazon from the same day. Early buyers receive an extra year of warranty, for three years in total.

Following the full launch of the Magic series in the US, the lineup will also be available in the UK starting September 15. The Magic arrives at an MSRP of £159 with an early-bird price of £139, a £20 saving. The Magic Pro follows on October 13 at £359 MSRP, with an early-bird price of £269, saving early adopters £90.

For more information, please visit RISION’s official website.

About RISION

RISION is a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent detection. Its team brings more than 20 years of experience across optical engineering, artificial intelligence, sensor technology and precision manufacturing. The company reports a portfolio of more than 100 granted and pending patents. Learn more at www.rision.com.

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