Aulumu Introduces the A18 Series for iPhone 18: Lightweight Protection Meets Next-Gen Design

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Aulumu introduces the new A18 Series, a collection of smartphone cases that brings together advanced materials, everyday protection, and distinctive design. At the heart of the lineup is the A18 Armor Shockproof Aramid Fiber Case, Aulumu’s latest take on lightweight protection.



The A18 Series for iPhone 18 by aulumu featuring advanced aramid fiber and TPU protection designs

Built with 1500D aramid fiber and TPU in a one-piece construction, the A18 Armor combines the refined texture and lightweight feel of aramid fiber with TPU’s flexibility and cushioning properties. Unlike conventional ultra-thin aramid cases, it is engineered to provide enhanced everyday drop protection while maintaining a slim profile.

Its full-wrap structure protects the phone’s edges, while reinforced corners help distribute impact from drops and bumps. The case is designed for up to 2m drop protection, with a 1.36mm raised edge around the screen and a 1.3mm raised camera frame providing additional protection for key areas.

The A18 Series also expands into a more expressive approach to aramid fiber. The A18 Ultra-Slim Gradient Aramid Fiber Case uses 800D aramid fiber with a grayscale gradient woven directly into the material, creating depth without relying on printed patterns. At just 1.2mm thick and from 26g, it maintains a minimal presence while adding a distinctive visual character.

For a more futuristic aesthetic, the A18 Ultra-Slim Pixel Aramid Fiber Case combines 1500D plain-weave aramid fiber with a UV-treated gradient particle pattern inspired by digital structures and tactical technology. It is 1.2mm thick and starts at 27g.

The collection is further complemented by the A18 Ghost Lumen Transparent Case, featuring high-transmittance PC, an IML-laminated luminous array, and a one-piece full-cover design, as well as the A18 Particle Vegan Leather in five colors.

Beyond phone cases, Aulumu also introduces the C05 FKM Sport Watch Band, combining sweat- and water-resistant FKM rubber with a lightweight titanium alloy buckle, and adds a new color to the A39 Geometric Case for AirPods Pro 3, designed to complement the latest iPhone color palette.

With the A18 Series, Aulumu continues to explore how materials, protection, and visual identity can work together in everyday carry.

About aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/

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