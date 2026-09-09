Deadly drugs, crime and kidnapping flagged at tourist hot spot known for ancient wonders

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The U.S. State Department recently updated its travel advisory for a tourism-heavy South American country — flagging risks ranging from violent crime and kidnapping to terrorism and dangerous drugs.

Peru’s Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory was just updated, though officials said the overall advisory level did not change.

Americans are warned about crime, unrest, kidnapping and terrorism across the country, while several areas carry the more severe Level 4 “Do Not Travel” designation.

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Angel Castellanos, a California-based travel expert, said Americans venturing beyond Peru’s major tourist areas should take the warnings seriously and research their destinations — while pointing out the advisory does not apply to many popular tourist areas.

“If you’re venturing outside those areas, that’s when the State Department invites us as responsible travelers to really investigate further and to look into these situations further,” Castellanos told Fox News Digital.

Officials say there are risks of “petty theft, carjackings, muggings, assaults, and other violent crime” that “often happen even in daylight hours and with many witnesses around.”

The State Department also warned of “express kidnappings,” in which victims are taken to a bank and forced to withdraw funds from their own accounts.

Officials said that, while rare, such kidnappings “may occur.”

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“The risk of crime increases at night,” the Sept. 4 advisory added. “Criminal groups sometimes set up roadblocks to rob people in areas outside of Lima.”

Americans are advised not to travel to the Colombia-Peru border area in Loreto or the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM) — which includes Vilcabamba.

The cities of Abancay, Ayacucho, Huancavelica and Huancayo are also under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory due to crime and, in several areas, threats of terrorism.

Peru draws tourists to destinations including Cusco, the Sacred Valley, the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu, though officials note that those popular sites are not located within the areas covered by the “Do Not Travel” warning.

Castellanos said many travelers rely on guides or tour operators when visiting Peru’s best-known sites, particularly the Inca Trail.

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“A small percentage of travelers try to do everything on their own, especially when it comes to the most famous site, the Inca Trail,” Castellanos said.

“You will have a guide,” he said. “You will sign up for a tour operator or at least an independent guide that you may hire privately and hike up there.”

The warning noted that there is a “risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Peru.”

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The State Department added that “kidnapping in Peru, which could lead to prolonged detentions for ransom, [is] relatively uncommon but remains a notable security concern. … Visitors should remain aware of their surroundings.”

“U.S. citizens have suffered serious illness and, in some cases, died after taking these drugs.”

Travelers may also encounter ayahuasca and Kambo consumption centers across Peru, including in popular tourist areas such as Cusco — but U.S. officials warned Americans not to take the substances.

“U.S. citizens have suffered serious illness and, in some cases, died after taking these drugs,” the advisory indicated.

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“They have also been sexually assaulted, injured or robbed while under the influence of these substances.”

Officials also advised against coca products, including tea and candy, which are commonly offered as a remedy for altitude symptoms but are considered a controlled substance and can interact with medications.

Castellanos said ayahuasca and other traditional experiences can also be a draw for some visitors, noting that “herbal tourism is a big part of tourism in that part of the world.”

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He added, “Especially Peru, where people will go down and experience a traditional cacao ceremony, for example, or they’ll take part in [an] ayahuasca ceremony.”

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Castellanos said travelers should exercise caution before ingesting local substances and consult a doctor beforehand.

“You definitely want to be careful, read up on it, do your due diligence, talk to your doctor before ingesting anything,” he said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for comment and more details.

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