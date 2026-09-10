TSA weighs major change to frustrating airport security rule for some travelers

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Travelers could soon be allowed to bring full water bottles through some airport security checkpoints — a major shift from longstanding airport security restrictions.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is weighing whether to allow TSA PreCheck passengers to bring water bottles through security checkpoints, according to reports.

The change would apply to a select number of airports across the United States.

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Senior administration officials told CBS that the proposal would be limited to airports using advanced CT scanners capable of distinguishing between water and other liquids.

It is unclear which airports would participate.

While existing technology is capable of screening full bottles of liquid, TSA has not acquired it on the scale needed for a nationwide rollout, even for PreCheck passengers, according to CBS.

The agency also does not currently have the funding required for such an expansion, the outlet reported.

TSA PreCheck, which allows eligible travelers to use expedited security lanes and typically keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on during screening, generally costs less than $100 for a five-year membership, according to the agency.

The potential change drew a mix of enthusiasm and relief from travelers in an aviation-themed Reddit forum.

“Welcome to 2026, USA,” one Redditor wrote.

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“This might finally convince me to get TSA Pre-Check, to be honest,” another commenter said.

Others predicted the change could create confusion for travelers if the rules vary by airport.

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“Sounds great, but I am conditioned to carry an empty bottle through security,” one commenter wrote.

“A new level of confusion coming. Airport + PreCheck variables. Oh my,” another Redditor chimed in. “In Newark I was able to bring water but in Boise I cannot. It is not fair.”

Another group of Reddit users poked fun at the prospect of another change to the airport security routine.

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“What will they yell at us about now that we can bring water?” one person asked.

“Laptop stays in the bag. No no no laptop out of the bag,” another joked.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the TSA for comment.

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