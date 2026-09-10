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TSA weighs major change to frustrating airport security rule for some travelers

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New TSA program allows non-travelers past security

DHS Secretary Mark Wayne Mullin discusses a TSA initiative allowing non-travelers access to secure areas at 13 airports. This program aims to improve the traveler experience for loved ones meeting passengers at gates, without compromising national security. Mullin highlights the goal of enhancing security while streamlining processes, reflecting on the post-9/11 landscape.

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Travelers could soon be allowed to bring full water bottles through some airport security checkpoints — a major shift from longstanding airport security restrictions.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is weighing whether to allow TSA PreCheck passengers to bring water bottles through security checkpoints, according to reports.

The change would apply to a select number of airports across the United States.

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Senior administration officials told CBS that the proposal would be limited to airports using advanced CT scanners capable of distinguishing between water and other liquids.

It is unclear which airports would participate.

Travelers move through an airport TSA security checkpoint with luggage.

The TSA is reportedly considering allowing PreCheck passengers to bring full water bottles through security at select U.S. airports. (iStock)

While existing technology is capable of screening full bottles of liquid, TSA has not acquired it on the scale needed for a nationwide rollout, even for PreCheck passengers, according to CBS.

The agency also does not currently have the funding required for such an expansion, the outlet reported.

TSA PreCheck, which allows eligible travelers to use expedited security lanes and typically keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on during screening, generally costs less than $100 for a five-year membership, according to the agency.

Houston Airport passengers waiting in busy TSA lines

The TSA proposal would reportedly be limited to airports with advanced CT scanners capable of distinguishing water from other liquids. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The potential change drew a mix of enthusiasm and relief from travelers in an aviation-themed Reddit forum.

“Welcome to 2026, USA,” one Redditor wrote.

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“This might finally convince me to get TSA Pre-Check, to be honest,” another commenter said.

TSA agent monitors passengers at LaGuardia Airport.

Some travelers welcomed the possibility of carrying full water bottles through security, while others predicted confusion over varying airport rules. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Others predicted the change could create confusion for travelers if the rules vary by airport.

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“Sounds great, but I am conditioned to carry an empty bottle through security,” one commenter wrote.

“A new level of confusion coming. Airport + PreCheck variables. Oh my,” another Redditor chimed in. “In Newark I was able to bring water but in Boise I cannot. It is not fair.”

Another group of Reddit users poked fun at the prospect of another change to the airport security routine.

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“What will they yell at us about now that we can bring water?” one person asked.

An agent removes a water bottle as baggage is screened at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint

Travelers have long been accustomed to carrying empty water bottles through security checkpoints under existing airport screening restrictions. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

“Laptop stays in the bag. No no no laptop out of the bag,” another joked.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the TSA for comment.

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