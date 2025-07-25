Club Med appoints Stéphane Maquaire as President and CEO

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 21, 2025, the Board of Directors of Club Med Holding is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Maquaire as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Club Med Holding, effective immediately.



Stéphane Maquaire, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Club Med Holding

Based on the recommendation of Henri Giscard d’Estaing, Club Med’s succession and evaluation process identified Stéphane Maquaire, a French national, as uniquely qualified to lead the company into a new phase of profitable growth. Stéphane Maquaire will lead Club Med Holding from Paris and ensure the preservation of the French identity and values.

The Board wishes to thank Henri Giscard d’Estaing, for his accomplished leadership over the past two decades, which has been instrumental in delivering Club Med’s successful transformation and in preparing the company for its next chapter.

Stéphane Maquaire brings strong leadership experience with French companies on the international stage. With deep expertise in premium brand transformation as well as commercial real estate, he has demonstrated a consistent track record of growth, operational excellence and consumer-facing innovation. Stéphane Maquaire joins Club Med from Carrefour, where he served as Executive Director for Carrefour Brazil and Latin America.

As part of its continued commitment to international governance and diversity, two new members will be added to the board. Philippe Heim is a seasoned executive with extensive management experience in France and internationally, while Takuya Yamada, Chairman of IDERA Capital, has collaborated closely with Club Med in recent years.

About Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Belgian water polo player, Gérard Blitz, later joined by French businessman, Gilbert Trigano, Club Med pioneered the all-inclusive concept. With 75 years of rich history, Club Med operates nearly 70 premium beach and mountain resorts in 40 countries spanning across 5 continents with new openings and renovations planned every year, offering even more hidden treasures to worldwide travelers. Club Med celebrates the beauty of the world – and the curiosity of those who inhabit it. Thanks to the support of its shareholder, Fosun Tourism Group, and the success of its repositioning strategy, today Club Med is not only the world leader in premium, all-inclusive vacations, but also a global brand with customers all over the world, cultivating new ideas with enthusiasm and freedom. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gentil Organizers (G.Os) and Gentil Employees (G.Es), representing 110 nationalities.

