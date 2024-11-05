Strategic launch to cater to the growing demand for luxury real estate across Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DAMAC International, a global leader in luxury real estate, has officially opened its new office in Hong Kong, marking its third office in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion is part of DAMAC’s broader vision to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, renowned for its rapid investment growth. The Hong Kong office is a strategic gateway to the APAC market. It allows DAMAC to better serve its expanding clientele by offering direct access to its prestigious properties in Dubai and other international locations, such as London and Miami.



DAMAC International Expands Presence in APAC with New Office in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong office will provide investors across the region access to personalised services, offering exclusive insights into DAMAC’s luxury residential towers, branded residences, and lifestyle communities. As demand from the APAC region continues to rise, DAMAC is poised to offer high-end real estate investment opportunities that cater to the needs of discerning clients.

Talking about the opening, Abbas Sajwani, Board Member, DAMAC International, stated: “This is yet another milestone in our expansion into the APAC region. The new office will allow us to be closer to our clientele. It is a testament to our belief in the region’s potential and commitment to providing top-tier investment opportunities in luxury development.”

By establishing this new office, DAMAC continues positioning itself as a leading player in the global real estate market. It further strengthens its ability to connect with clients to provide unparalleled luxury investment opportunities for long-term value.

About DAMAC International

DAMAC International has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 47,000 homes with over 40,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury.

Visit us at www.damacgroup.com

Source