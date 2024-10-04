Darwin welcomes Vespucci, Villaggio Italia opens Saturday announcement by ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi

Exhibitions, talks and conferences in name of ‘Made in Italy‘

DARWIN, Australia, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 450-seat conference room, a multimedia exhibition, talks, conferences and exhibitions for an immersive experience in Made in Italy through the country’s excellence.

This is Villaggio Italia, the traveling expo that will open its doors Saturday in Darwin, Australia, where the Amerigo Vespucci docked Thursday as part of the 24th stop of its world tour.

The initiative, strongly supported by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, combines the traditional training activity of the Navy’s officer cadets and the promotion of Italy in the world.

During the three days of opening of the Village, meetings, debates and talks will be organized that will range from solidarity to research, passing through culture and cinema.

Every day the exhibition will also host a performance by the historic fanfare of the 8th Bersaglieri Regiment of the “Garibaldi” Brigade, which has already been a protagonist both in Darwin and in the city of Palmerstone, also in the Northern Territory.

Inside the Village it will be possible to immerse oneself in the beauty of Italy thanks to a multimedia exhibition that will present Italy through its craftsmanship, its culture, the faces, landscapes and panoramas that are symbols of the country.

As is the case in every world stage of the Vespucci Tour, the work “La David” by Jago will also be on display.

For visitors, who will have free access to the Darwin conference centre where the Village is located, there will also be the opportunity to visit the “Italia Geniale” (Genius Italy) exhibition created by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Adi Design Museum dedicated to Italian design.

During the opening days a conference is also scheduled on the “Spirito di Stella” initiative, the catamaran completely accessible to the disabled, which just like the Vespucci, has been touring the world since 1 July 2023.

The research work dedicated to marine ecosystems that the Vespucci ship is carrying out during its tour will be the focus of the workshop entitled “Vespucci meets the marine ecosystem” created together with the foreign ministry and the Italian embassy in Canberra.

The Villaggio Italia will offer visitors many contents dedicated to the protection of marine and coastal habitats, to “marine protected areas” on the protection of underwater environmental and artistic beauties, on the monitoring, prevention and fight against marine pollution.

As in the Los Angeles and Tokyo stages, the Ministry of Tourism and Enit will be protagonists with a series of events including the conference dedicated to the theme of “Return Tourism”.

The inauguration of the Village is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 (2 am in Italy) in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, the Ambassador to Australia Paolo Crudele, the President of Difesa Servizi Gioacchino Alfano and the Commander of the Vespucci, Captain Giuseppe Lai.



