DJ Snake Lights Up Victoria Harbour: A Historic Night of Sino-French Music, Culture, and Community

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On a balmy evening of 8 May, the iconic Victoria Harbour waterfront transformed into a pulsating celebration of sound, culture, and connection. DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong made history as the inaugural Sino-French electronic music festival ever presented under the French May Arts Festival, marking a landmark moment in the festival’s 33-year legacy. The flagship event drew over 8,000 passionate fans, including over a thousand tourists from Mainland China who had travelled to Hong Kong for the Labour Day Golden Week, as well as overseas visitors from Australia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and more. This impressive turnout reaffirmed the city’s position as Asia’s premier destination for world class live entertainment.

From the first beat to the final drop, the energy never let up. Cantomania, featuring DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn, kicked off the evening with an irresistible set of Cantopop disco, celebrating local Hong Kong cultural pride and instantly connecting with the home crowd. Their signature Canto disco sound set the perfect tone for the night ahead. Following them, DJ Wordy, China’s only three-time DMC Champion and the first Chinese DJ to perform at EDC Las Vegas, delivered a masterful 50-minute showcase of turntablism and groove. Then, Higher Brothers, including Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, and Melo, stormed the stage, bringing their signature hip hop swagger to celebrate a milestone moment. They marked the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking formation as China’s most influential rap group, and the crowd erupted as they ran through hits spanning their decade long journey.

Then came the moment the crowd had been waiting for. DJ Snake took command of the stage for a 75-minute headline set, blending global chart toppers like “Lean On”, “Taki Taki”, and “Turn Down For What” with heavy bass and trap anthems. In a surprise moment that sent the crowd into absolute frenzy, DJ Snake brought Higher Brothers back to the stage for a never-before-seen live collaboration. They performed the group’s iconic anthem “Made in China” together for the very first time. For a group that once sampled Snake’s 2013 hit “Turn Down For What” in their original breakout track, the moment came full circle. It was a powerful symbol of the evening’s cross-cultural spirit, a French electronic icon and China’s hip hop royalty sharing the same stage, feeding off the same roar. The surprise collaboration marked another milestone in a night full of them, especially poignant as Higher Brothers celebrate their 10th anniversary this year, having come a long way from their Chengdu underground roots to sharing a stage with one of the world’s biggest electronic artists.

As the night approached its emotional peak, DJ Snake delivered a moment that will be etched in the memories of everyone present. He closed his set with his global anthem “Let Me Love You”, the iconic track that has amassed over 3 billion streams on Spotify, transforming the harbourfront into a sea of raised hands and singing voices. As the final chorus swelled, a spectacular display of fireworks and pyro erupted against the Hong Kong skyline, illuminating Victoria Harbour in a cascade of colour and light. The crowd of 8,000 roared in unison, their voices carrying across the water as the night reached its euphoric conclusion. It was a breathtaking finale that captured the essence of the evening, featuring world class music, stunning production, and the unforgettable backdrop of one of the world’s most beautiful skylines.

Long before the headliner took the stage, attendees embarked on a culinary journey that was every bit as memorable as the music. The Gourmet Village brought together the best of French elegance and Hong Kong’s vibrant dining scene, offering a curated selection of artisanal cheese, charcuterie, freshly baked pastries, and decadent desserts that transported guests straight to Paris. A dedicated Hennessy bar offered premium cognac cocktails and tastings, adding a touch of French luxury to the night. The crowd flocked to Chef Nic, Nicolas Tse’s celebrated culinary brand, for his signature creations, and to Peridot, a beloved Hong Kong hotspot serving up local favourites with a modern twist. From flaky croissants to spicy street food inspired bites, the Gourmet Village was a delicious celebration of the culinary dialogue between France and Hong Kong, a true feast for the senses.

The excitement extended well beyond the music. A massive interactive game booth gave away 500 premium prizes, including French May dance performance tickets, limited edition posters, exclusive merchandise, and drink vouchers. Three lucky winners walked away with a rare signed DJ Snake t-shirt, a prized possession for any fan. The official merchandise offering featured the DJ Snake x Pardon My French classic puff tees, with a limited number of signed versions also available. When the main stage lights dimmed at 11:00 PM, the night was far from over. Skybox VIP guests were treated to an exclusive after party session with DJ Snake himself at Cardinal Point. Across the city, fans continued the celebration at a series of official after parties, including AOAO DJ Cell Party, Boomerang Restricted Party, and FAYY, where DJ Wordy kept the energy alive with a special late-night set. From 1 to 8 May, ticket holders also enjoyed discounts of up to 25 percent at partner restaurants, bars, and venues across Lan Kwai Fong, H Queen’s, H Code, The Murray Hong Kong, and beyond, providing a direct boost to Hong Kong’s food and beverage economy.

As the first ever Sino-French electronic music festival under French May, this event marked a bold new chapter for the 33-year-old festival. It was a project financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, underscoring Hong Kong’s commitment to cultural exchange, nighttime economy revitalization, and positioning itself as Asia’s events capital. The successful collaboration between French May, DJ Snake, Higher Brothers, and a wide network of local and international partners demonstrates the power of music and gastronomy to bridge cultures and create unforgettable shared experiences. This landmark event would not have been possible without the support of our valued partners, including official ticketing partners Cityline, Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, PLVR, Klook, Damai, Maoyan, mPay, and uutix; official after party partners Cardinal Point, AOAO, Boomerang, FAYY, and LKF Group; official beverage partner Moët Hennessy Diageo; Gourmet Village partners Chef Nic, Peridot, and French GourMay; official venue partner Central Harbourfront Event Space; and supporting organizations the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. A full partner list is available upon request.

For more updates on French May Arts Festival and upcoming events, follow @frenchmayartsfest and @occasionsapac on Instagram, or sign up for the French May newsletter at www.frenchmay.com.

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About DJ Snake

Cultural icon DJ Snake has shaped the global music landscape with hits like “Let Me Love You,” “Middle,” “Lean On,” and “Taki Taki.” Collaborating with leading names across pop and urban music including Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Future, Travis Scott, Jung Kook, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, Stray Kids, LISA from BLACKPINK, and Amadou and Mariam, he has built a cross genre catalogue with lasting worldwide impact. With over 52 million monthly Spotify listeners and more than 40 billion streams, he has sold out arenas globally and redefined the modern electronic artist.

Rooted in the French underground electronic scene, DJ Snake emerged as a pioneer in blending electronic music with trap, hip-hop, and modern pop, reintroducing vocal chops and high-impact drops into mainstream pop production. Breakthrough tracks like “Bird Machine,” “Turn Down for What,” and “Propaganda” became cultural landmarks, reshaping electronic music and ushering twerk, trap, and hip-hop influences into the global mainstream.

His rise from clubs to stadiums includes headlining Accor Arena and Stade de France, selling over 100,000 tickets between the two Paris shows in minutes, while dominating markets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. In 2025, he released Nomad, a globally influenced project that earned major international covers and a GQ Man of the Year award, alongside continued expansion into fashion through global brand collaborations and his Pardon My French collective.

About Higher Brothers

The biggest thing to ever come out of China, Higher Brothers is on top of the world, with Noisey calling them “Chinese hip-hop’s greatest hope” and being touted as “the hottest rap group from the East” by Hypebeast.

With each of the members possessing a diverse arsenal of rapping, singing, and production ability, the Higher Brothers have steadily ascended to the top of China’s music scene. Having worked with the biggest names in music like Murda Beatz, JID, Ski Mask the Slump God, Denzel Curry, among many others, and with their debut album “5 Stars” being named an instant classic, there is no telling what heights the Higher Brothers can reach.

Higher Brothers’ songs have been featured in the US hit series “Silicon Valley” as well as the animated series “Fairfax” on Amazon Prime Video.

About DJ Wordy

DJ Wordy is China’s most influential DJ and the only three‑time DMC China Champion, known for transforming turntables into instruments and blending hip‑hop with modern house and organic electronic grooves. The first Chinese artist to perform at EDC Las Vegas, he has since brought his signature style to Burning Man, Wonderfruit, Boiler Room Shanghai, Clockenflap, and beyond. With over 100 international shows across the US, Europe, and Asia, and collaborations with global brands, his performances feel more like live acts—driven by turntablism, storytelling, and raw dancefloor energy.

About Cantomania

Founded in 2016 to promote Cantopop and unite like‑minded individuals, Cantomania grew from small parties into a leading force behind the genre’s rising wave. At its heart are two key figures: DJ Steffunn, a veteran drummer, producer, and DJ with over 20 years in Hong Kong’s indie and Cantopop scene—he launched the first Retro Canto Disco party in 2012 and has brought his Canto Disco sets to Freespace Festival, Art Basel events, and M+ in 2025; and DJ Fabsabs, an international performer who has headlined Cantonese Disco events across Hong Kong—including a set for over 4,000 people at M+ Museum—and taken the sound to London, Manchester, Changsha, Dubai, Singapore, Shenzhen, Nestival Music Festival in the French Pyrenees (2022–2025), and the 2022 Tour de France.

About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (ACE) Fund

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government sets up the Mega ACE Fund to attract and support international or large-scale arts and cultural events which bring significant arts, cultural or economic values and can be recurrent and anchored in Hong Kong, or events which can bring exceptionally significant arts or cultural merit, as well as publicity and image building values to Hong Kong as an arts and cultural hub with a view to contributing to Hong Kong’s development into an arts and cultural metropolis as well as a tourist destination, providing development opportunities for the arts, cultural and creative sectors, and facilitating arts and cultural exchange.

About the French May Arts Festival

Established in 1993, French May is one of the largest cultural events in Asia. With about 100 programmes presented across two months, we showcase the most diversified art forms – from heritage and contemporary art, paintings and design to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus. It has become an iconic part of Hong Kong’s cultural scene, reaching over 200,000 visitors each year.

French May brings the arts to everyone, not only in cultural venues, but also in public spaces, shopping malls and more, inviting everyone across Hong Kong to enjoy art in their daily lives.

With the aim of promoting accessible arts for all, French May places a strong emphasis on education through outreach programmes, guided tours, workshops, masterclasses and free performances. The festival strives to reach the widest possible audience and contribute to education of the young and less-privileged, working closely with over 50 local institutions and organisations to establish barrier-free access to the arts.

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The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to French May Arts Festival 2026 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the grantee’s team) are those of the organisers of French May Arts Festival 2026 only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

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