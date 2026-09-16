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Dr.Althea Sees Up to 170% Sales Growth Across Key Skincare Products Ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

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SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As consumers and beauty editors gear up for the highly anticipated fall shopping season, Korean derma-inspired skincare brand Dr.Althea is experiencing unprecedented market momentum. Driven by a surging global demand for clinical, sensitive-skin solutions, the brand has recorded up to a 170% sales increase across its hero products, rapidly climbing the Amazon category rankings and cementing its position as a top contender for the best Korean skincare on Amazon.

Dr.Althea Melaclear Cream
Dr.Althea Melaclear Cream

Ingredient-Driven Formulations: Top Solutions for Targeted Skin Concerns

Today’s beauty consumers are becoming increasingly knowledgeable about skincare ingredients for specific skin concerns. Dr.Althea answers this demand with science-backed, dermatologically tested solutions. With products that have undergone sensitive-skin suitability testing, the brand develops gentle yet effective solutions for targeted concerns including blemishes, skin barrier support, hydration and uneven skin tone. This clinical, problem-solving approach has driven notable sales growth and top Amazon category rankings ahead of the fall shopping season:

  • For Post-Summer Brightening & Hyperpigmentation: Dr.Althea Melaclear Cream After increased sun exposure during the summer months, uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation can become more visible. Formulated with 30,000ppm of Niacinamide and 30,000ppm of Tranexamic Acid (TXA), Melaclear Cream targets the appearance of dark spots and uneven tone while supporting a more radiant-looking complexion. Consumer interest in the product has grown significantly, with sales increasing 170% from July to September.
  • For Seasonal Sensitivity & Blemish Care: 345 Relief Cream As seasonal changes can leave skin feeling more sensitive and stressed, 345 Relief Cream provides targeted care for blemish-prone and sensitive skin. Powered by the proprietary 345 Relief Complex™, featuring Niacinamide, Panthenol, and Centella Asiatica, the formula combines blemish care with soothing and skin-nourishing ingredients. The 345 Relief Travel Kit, featuring the 345 Relief line, recently climbed to No. 3 in Amazon’s Skin Care Sets & Kits category, with sales increasing 37% from June to September.
  • For Cooler Weather Barrier Support & Deep Hydration: 147 Barrier Cream As cooler, drier weather arrives, skin may need richer and longer-lasting hydration. 147 Barrier Cream is formulated to provide intensive moisture and support the skin barrier, making it suited to those looking for deeper daily hydration during seasonal transitions. Sales increased 35% from July to September, reflecting growing consumer interest in barrier-focused skincare.

ABOUT DR.ALTHEA

Founded in 2014, Dr.Althea is a Korean dermatology-inspired skincare brand focused on long-term skin recovery and compromised skin barriers. Blending advanced dermatology with high-performance ingredients, all products are formulated for sensitive skin. Dr.Althea is widely recognized for its hero product, 345 Relief Cream, which has surpassed 35 million units sold worldwide with its soothing, fungal acne-safe, blemish-care, and barrier-repairing formula.

Dr.Althea has received prestigious recognition from major beauty awards, including the  Allure Best of the Beauty Awards 2025, and the Marie Claire US Beauty Awards 2026.

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