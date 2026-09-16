HUBLOT – CLASSIC FUSION BALLOON DOG BY JEFF KOONS: TIME, INFLATED INTO ART

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hublot and Jeff Koons, two visionary forces renowned for transforming the ordinary, unveil a revolutionary collaboration that seamlessly merges watchmaking art with contemporary art; objects, time and symbols – transforming them into cultural icons. Available in three editions – mirror-polished stainless steel, red or blue anodized aluminum – the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons turns form into presence and time into something tangible.



Hublot presents the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons

The Classic Fusion Balloon Dog, inspired by Koons’s iconic mirrored balloon sculptures, translates the emotional language of inflatables into a radical object of horology. This unprecedented collaboration, limited to 200 pieces per edition, breathes new life into the iconic forms of Koons’ beloved Balloon Dog, transforming the sculpture into a captivating series of timepieces that redefine the boundaries of wearable art.

Jeff Koons’ Balloon Dog (1994-2000), from his Celebration series started in the mid-1990s, takes a universally familiar object, the balloon animal and transforms it into something permanent. What is fragile, temporary and playful becomes monumental, precise and enduring. A fleeting childhood gesture is fixed into industrial perfection. This transformation defines Koons’ practice: elevating the ephemeral into the iconic through absolute control of form, scale and finish.

This logic resonates directly with Hublot’s approach to watchmaking. Since its founding in 1980 and the introduction of the original gold-and-rubber concept, later reinterpreted through the Big Bang in 2005 and the Classic Fusion in 2008, Hublot has consistently worked with time as a material, shaping the momentary into something that lasts beyond it.

“Translating Balloon Dog into the language of the Classic Fusion required far more than fusing an artwork with an existing watch. The challenge was to fundamentally reinterpret the architecture of the Classic Fusion through the visual and sculptural language of inflatable forms. Traditionally defined by its sleek and relatively flat profile, the Classic Fusion was entirely re-engineered to create the illusion of inflated volume and tension, as though each component had been shaped by air pressure,” stated Jeff Koons.

“Working with Jeff Koons on this project was both an artistic and technical adventure. What appears effortless and playful is, in reality, an extraordinary exercise in engineering, craftsmanship and detail. We challenged every construction principle of the Classic Fusion to create the illusion of inflation and volume while preserving the integrity of fine watchmaking. Every component was reimagined, reshaped and refined; milled on 5-axis CNC for a distinctive puffed form, then meticulously finished by hand to perfection. This project perfectly expresses Hublot’s philosophy: using the full mastery of horology in the service of emotion, aesthetics and innovation,” stated Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO.

THE CLASSIC FUSION: AIR-SCULPTED

Every element of the 42mm Classic Fusion Balloon Dog was reengineered through Jeff Koons’ visual language. The traditionally sleek architecture of the Classic Fusion was transformed with inflated geometries, soft domed surfaces and convex lines to create the illusion of a watch shaped by air pressure. The result is playful, irreverent and technically highly sophisticated, where high horology and craftsmanship converge to achieve an aesthetic that feels effortless and self-evident in its execution.

Inspired by Koons’ iconic reflective Balloon Dog, the watch reinterprets the Classic Fusion through a continuous language of roundness and air-filled volume. To create this sensation of volume and tension, multiple elements have been domed and reshaped, from the sapphire crystal and titanium screw heads to the convex “puffy” dial construction and sculptural case architecture. Every surface is reworked to preserve the illusion of internal pressure, extending through the smooth, padded metallic leather strap and softened attachment points. As a nod to both the dog and the balloon, signature details include a balloon-inspired crown in rubber-molded aluminum, a flexible decorative “balloon tail” at 10:30, a Balloon Dog-shaped seconds hand counterweight and inflated Super-LumiNova indexes and hands.

Available in mirror-polished stainless steel or polished anodized aluminum in striking red and blue, aluminum has been specifically selected for its ability to reproduce the vivid, saturated tones associated with Koons’ work. The complexity continues within the movement itself. Powered by a manufacture automatic caliber, it integrates a custom-designed tungsten oscillating weight with rounded, voluminous forms echoing the visual language of the case.

The Classic Fusion Balloon Dog continues Hublot’s philosophy of fusion through material experimentation and technical innovation. Presented in Balloon Dog-inspired packaging, the piece extends the concept of inflatable softness. The inflated dog is rendered in a chromed finish, colour-matched to each watch variation. Its rubber-effect painted surfaces echo the same tactile, playful codes that define the watch itself.

From its sculptural, air-inflated case architecture to its manufacture automatic movement, the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons is a powerful expression of the innovation, mastery and boldness that define Hublot. Conceived, developed and assembled at the Manufacture in Nyon, it conveys the quality and reliability of every watch it creates. This confidence is demonstrated through Hublot’s 5+5 warranty program, extending coverage to up to ten years; a commitment rooted in the brand’s conviction in every manufacture-made watch and the expertise of the teams behind it.

Limited to 200 pieces per edition, the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog is available at selected Hublot points of sale. It will also be presented in selected galleries, reinforcing the dialogue between contemporary art and watchmaking.

HUBLOT: www.hublot.com – Email: press@hublot.com – Presslounge platform: presslounge.hublot.com/connection/



Hublot presents the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons

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