DUBAI WATCH WEEK’S HOROLOGY FORUM SET TO PREMIERE IN HONG KONG, CELEBRATING THE ESSENCE OF HOROLOGY AT ITS FINEST FROM 22ND -24TH OCTOBER

Dubai Watch Week is set to host the 10th edition of the globally renowned Horology Forum, which will be making its debut in the bustling city of Hong Kong. An integral programme within the Dubai Watch Week platform, Horology Forum hosts invaluable conversations and intellectual engagements within horology and other industries alike, led by experts and pioneers across various fields. The event will take place on the 7th floor, Christie's in The Henderson, Central from 22nd – 24th October, prepared to engage with audiences in the heart of the city. Admission is free and open to the public via online pre-registration.



Dubai Watch Week is set to host the 10th edition of the globally renowned Horology Forum, which will be making its debut in the bustling city of Hong Kong. The 10th edition of Horology Forum titled ‘HF.10’ will feature an array of panel discussions, carefully curated masterclasses, display of timepieces and networking opportunities.

The 10th edition of Horology Forum titled ‘HF.10’ will feature an array of panel discussions, carefully curated masterclasses, display of timepieces and networking opportunities. The event will be staged in Hong Kong for the first time as part of its travelling concept, recognising the city as the centre of Asia’s luxury watch industry. The move positions Horology Forum to tap into Hong Kong and serves as a gateway for further expansion into mainland China and other Asian markets.

“We are delighted to host the 10th edition of the Horology Forum for the first time in Hong Kong, marking a significant step in expanding our international presence into the hub of the luxury watch industry within Asia. Hosting this insightful event with a new discerning audience allows us to connect with like-minded individuals among the local community and collectively explore the worlds of luxury and horology. Doing so enables us to continue evolving the Horology Forum and Dubai Watch Week platform while preserving its unique DNA,” says Hind Seddiqi, Director General of Dubai Watch Week. “We look forward to extending its legacy by uniting more watch enthusiasts worldwide and sharing this passion as a community.”

HF.10 creates a significant opportunity for industry leaders, collectors and business professionals to engage in meaningful discussions about the evolution of horology in Asia. This year’s event invites renowned speakers from the region to share valuable insights including Carson Chan, Founder of WatchProfessorAcademy.com, who will moderate a panel discussion on the evolution of horology in East Asia. In addition, Mark Cho, Co-founder of menswear fashion destination The Armoury and an avid watch collector, will explore the multifaceted world of luxury ownership and booming interest in vintage treasures alongside other experts.

Another highlight of HF.10 is the first-ever innovative relay workshop titled “The Watch Industry Starter Pack: How to build a watch brand in 60 mins”. The workshop will be moderated by Wei Koh, Founder of Revolution Magazine. Another session titled “Traveling Back in Time” will be led by Tim Mosso, Global Watch Specialist and the Media Director at The 1916 Company, who will trace the evolution of the watch industry spanning more than 300 years via an engaging keynote. Additionally, the event will tackle a session addressing ‘Perpetual Puzzles: Is the age of mechanical innovation over?’ moderated by Robin Swithinbank, Journalist and Author. He will be joined by Nicholas Biebuyck – Heritage Director, TAG Heuer and Jiaxian Su, Founder of SJX Watches to share their insights.

Meanwhile, the in-person masterclasses will cover fascinating activities including Tin Clock Making, Tea Blending, the Art of Chinese Calligraphy with Elaine Wong and a creative Automata workshop, led by Fiona Krüger. Additionally, the programme will include a special masterclass of “The Art of Lume Painting” with Wristcheck, mastering the craft of painting lume onto watch hands.

Since the establishment of Dubai Watch Week in 2015, Christie’s has worked closely with the platform and returns as a sponsor.

Dubai Watch Week HF.10 in Hong Kong

Date: 22nd – 24th October

Time: 1pm to 6pm

Venue: 7/F, Christie’s at The Henderson, 2 Murray Road, Central

Full details on the lineup of events and speakers are listed below. Registration and further programme details are available on www.dubaiwatchweek.com.

About Dubai Watch Week

Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Dubai Watch Week celebrates the creative confluence and undercurrents of the luxury watch industry highlighting the people, community, tradition and innovation in the market. Creating satellite events and its biennial hero event in Dubai, Dubai Watch Week is a movement that supports initiatives with similar values, bridges communities and creates unique opportunities for networking and creative exchange.

About Horology Forum

An original concept created by Dubai Watch Week, the Horology Forum is an intellectual space comprised of free-flowing discussions between master craftsmen, captains of industries, visionaries and seasoned collectors. The pioneer of panel-led discussions within the watch industry, the Horology Forum gathers renowned leaders from their respective fields to interact in panels positioned to enlighten audiences and participants with their coveted insights and diverse opinions whilst dissecting the topic in question. The criteria when selecting participants sets the Horology Forum apart in that they branch out across industries not necessarily tied to the world of horology. The common thread holding participants together is the level of passion and commitment to excellence shared.

